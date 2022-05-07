ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana-based Centier Bank is now equipped to receive eNotes from their warehouse clients through DocMagic’s eVault solution

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLargest community bank in Indiana becomes an eWarehouse lender. TORRANCE, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of compliant loan document generation, automated regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that Indiana-based Centier Bank is now equipped to receive eNotes from their warehouse clients through DocMagic’s...

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy