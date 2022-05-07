ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Charges added for SC photographer arrested for sex crimes against child

By Marcus Flowers
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced more charges local photographer Gregg Martin will be facing. Officials say 54-year-old Martin, took inappropriate photos of a...

wlos.com

Comments / 0

