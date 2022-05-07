Video of GOP Rep. Tom Rice Blasting Trump for Jan. 6 Role Tops 670K Views
"We could have lost our democracy that day," Congressman Tom Rice said during a GOP primary debate in South Carolina on...www.newsweek.com
these are words that every American should hear, unfortunately those who need to hear it most will never have the opportunity because conservative news will not cover it
And now he’ll be attacked for saying out loud, what anyone that watched what happened live, already knew. He’ll be called a RINO and this will be fake news.
Just a parting shot for the one term Representative who will be remembered for siding with the Democrats against the sitting President with no proof of his allegations.
