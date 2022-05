Adreian Payne, a former college basketball standout at Michigan State who played four seasons in the NBA, was shot and killed in Florida on Monday, officials said. Payne, 31, was identified as the victim in a shooting in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. ET. According to FOX35 Orlando, Payne was taken to a hospital after officers arrived on the scene and was later pronounced dead.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO