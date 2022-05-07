ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Results of Chronic Wasting Disease study in Colorado revealed

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy of CPW.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials have announced the results of the Chronic Wasting Disease study that was conducted for the 2021-2022 hunting season, according to a news release from the organization.

Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is an "always fatal," protein abnormality that effects cervid populations, including elk, deer, and moose. It is transmissible through direct and indirect contact between animals, as prions may be present in saliva, feces, and the remains of dead animals, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. There is currently no evidence to suggest that the disease can be passed to humans or other non-cervid species.

CWD, sometimes called 'Zombie Deer Disease', can cause extreme weight loss, drooling, stumbling, brain damage, and eventually death.

Last year, CPW tested elk in 14 'high priority' elk herds, with an emphasis on those that overlap with mule deer herds, the release said. The study found that:

  • CWD in elk is still relatively low in elk herds statewide.
  • Detection of infected yearling elk is higher than expected.
  • Geographic patterns of high infection level areas generally overlap for elk and deer.

“Not only were we interested in generating reliable estimates of CWD infection rates in elk, but we also wanted to analyze relationships of CWD infection rates among mule deer and elk harvested in the same areas,” CPW Terrestrial Programs Supervisor Matt Eckert. “If management actions prescribed in our most infected deer herds successfully maintain or reduce CWD, those same actions taken for deer may also affect CWD infection rates in elk over time."

The map below shows the estimated CWD infection rate throughout the state in elk, based on the harvest data.

Map Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife 

Between 2017 and 2020, CWD was found present in all 54 deer herds tested across the state. According to the release, when infection rates in a given population exceed 5 percent, CPW officers respond by:

  • Reducing population or density
  • Reducing male/female ratio (males tend to have double the infection rates of females)
  • Changing the age structure (4- to 6-year-old bucks tend to have the highest infection rates)

The map below shows the estimated CWD infection rate throughout the state in deer, based on the harvest data. The area highlighted in red represents places where CWD is detected in 20 percent or more of the herd.

Map Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife 

“Overall, the decision to commit to annual mandatory testing has been resoundingly important to understanding the status of this disease in Colorado. It’s helped us in acquiring and communicating reliable infection rate estimates and laying a foundation to assess herd-specific management actions to combat CWD. We are now taking management actions in 27 of our 54 deer herds," said Eckert.

