Congress & Courts

Rep. Pressley: Protect abortion rights “as if lives depend on it - because they do”

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is not a drill. Democratic congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and many of her colleagues have been sounding the alarm about the erosion of reproductive rights for some time. Now, the leak...

www.msnbc.com

Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
