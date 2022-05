BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU infielder Kramer Robertson was promoted Tuesday to the St. Louis Cardinals active Major League Baseball roster. Robertson will join the Cardinals Tuesday night in St. Louis for their game versus the Baltimore Orioles. Robertson becomes the 80th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball. Robertson played at LSU […]

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO