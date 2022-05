ESPN recently announced its 2022 Sunday Night Baseball schedule, which includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Chicago Cubs on May 8. In addition, ESPN will exclusively televise several MLB games throughout the season, including the second-half opener on Thursday, July 21, when the Dodgers host the San Francisco Giants. The game will serve as the first national game following the 2022 MLB All-Star break and more exclusive games will be selected in the coming weeks.

