Pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in West Seattle (Seattle, WA)

On Friday night, one person died after being hit by a vehicle in West Seattle.

As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported before 10:30 p.m. in the area of California Avenue Southwest and Southwest Findlay Street. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck a pedestrian and left the scene after the collision.

The victim suffered major injuries and was declared dead at the scene by the officials. Authorities are looking for the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle. The identity of the deceased will be revealed once the next of kin is notified. No other details are made available.

The incident remains under active review.

May 7, 2022

Source: KIRO 7 Seattle