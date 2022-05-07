ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Velshi: The first step toward preserving abortion rights is by calling out the lies

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn abortion is an incredibly common procedure. Nearly 1 in 4 women in the United States will have an abortion by...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

For evangelicals, the moral outrage over abortion is about race, gender – and ultimately, power

While the majority of Americans support making abortion legal in most or all cases, 74% of white evangelical protestants believe it should be illegal, according to the most recent Pew Research poll. “Evangelicals always use morality to put forth issues that will allow them to have political power,” says Dr. Anthea Butler, Chair of Religious Studies at the University of Pennsylvania. The moral outrage over abortion masks their attempts to undermine other issues and groups of people. For them, Dr. Butler tells Ali Velshi, “the point has always been…how do we assert ourselves in the nation’s history based on our religious beliefs?”May 8, 2022.
ADVOCACY
MSNBC

‘A moment of empowerment’: Women share abortion stories amid fury over SCOTUS opinion leak

Stephanie Gómez, political director of MOVE Texas, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss her personal experience receiving an abortion as a teenager in Texas, the difficulties she faced, and what lessons she took away from the experience. “It just did not make sense to me why someone who has no understanding about the conditions of my life, my pregnancy, that they were going to tell me what I should… Ever since that moment, it really was the first choice that I made for myself," Gómez says.May 8, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Sophia Bush Talks Advocacy on Abortion Rights

With talk of a national ban on the right to an abortion, and with Democrats in Congress unable to codify Roe v. Wade, Mehdi says two things are clear: fighting for basic rights in America can’t be left to judges or lawmakers, and activists must lead the way. One of those activists, actor Sophia Bush, joins him to talk about taking action in support of abortion rights.May 10, 2022.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MSNBC

Rep. Barbara Lee on the civic engagement needed to safeguard abortion rights and personal liberties

“This is a moment where we have to fight. We have to engage in political action,” says Rep. Barbara Lee of California, in light of the very real possibility that the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade. She reflect on her own pre-Roe abortion experience and tells Ali Velshi that Americans have to organized and be engaged because it’s a “slippery slope” from overturning abortion rights to taking away other personal liberties.May 8, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MSNBC

Republicans eye new restrictions on out-of-state abortions

As things stand, it seems like only a matter of time before Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Americans would then confront a patchwork of laws nationwide, with many states banning abortions within their boundaries. For proponents of reproductive rights, this will be a brutal setback:...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Attorney for 1992 abortion case warns that what’s to come will be “much, much worse”

Per Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion, in addition to Roe v. Wade, the 1992 Supreme Court case known as Planned Parenthood v. Casey will also be overturned. Casey has a complicated legacy. It reaffirmed the constitutional right to have an abortion, while also permitting conservative states to enact restrictions to abortion access as long as it wasn’t an “undue burden.” Because of that legal framework, opponents have chipped away at abortion rights over the past three decades. Kathryn Kolbert was one of the lawyers that argued that case before the Supreme Court. “While Casey was bad,” Kolbert warns, the impending fate of abortion rights will be worse. The solution? “In the short term…we need to take back the state legislatures.”May 8, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Another high court leak suggests Roe v. Wade is in deep trouble

It’s been a while since the political world received a jolt as dramatic as the one it received a week ago. It was Monday night when Politico released a leaked draft ruling, written by Justice Samuel Alito, in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The document was a bold rejection of Roe v. Wade, and if approved by the conservative jurist’s colleagues, it would turn back the clock in the United States by roughly a half-century.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Supreme Court's decision on abortion could shake the midterms

If women's abortion rights are overturned by the Supreme Court, it would be the reversal of a nearly 50-year-old precedent. To make matters worse, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tells USA Today that if Republicans retake the Senate in the midterms and if the high court does indeed toss Roe, a national abortion ban is "possible." The political and cultural implications of what we now face are enormous.May 8, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

For some in GOP, a national abortion ban can follow court ruling

In theory, the likely demise of Roe v. Wade would allow states to impose sweeping new restrictions on reproductive rights. In practice, there’s no reason to assume that Republicans would see a patchwork system as their final endpoint. In a letter to her Democratic colleagues sent this morning, House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Why Josh Hawley has introduced new anti-Disney legislation

After Florida Republicans approved what some have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” policy, Disney — a major force in the Sunshine State — eventually criticized the GOP’s anti-LGBTQ measure. Whether the corporate giant realized it or not, this one act — publicly disagreeing with a regressive Republican policy — touched off a new culture war battle.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

List of harsh Trump critics from Trump’s own team keeps growing

During his tenure as Defense secretary, Mark Esper had very little to say about Donald Trump. As the former Pentagon chief’s book reaches shelves, Esper is suddenly far less reticent. It was a week ago, for example, when we learned about a 2020 incident in which the then-president raised...
POTUS
MSNBC

Jim Obergefell on potential ripple effect of overturning Roe: 'We're at a tipping point as a nation.'

Jim Obergefell, lead plaintiff in the case that made gay marriage legal, joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss concerns that the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could lead to an attack on LGBTQ rights, including a potential threat to the marriage equality decision in Obergefell v. Hodges (2015). “We’re at a tipping point as a nation… we need to fight, we need to vote, and we need to stand up,” Obergefell says.May 8, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS

