Vigo Co. sheriff gives update on Fayette shooting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The two victims in the double shooting on Fayette Road Wednesday are expected to recover, according to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse. “Last that we had heard, they (the injuries) are not life-threatening, and...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A fight at a Terre Haute bar ended with gunshots and one person being hospitalized, according to authorities. Police were called to The Tree House bar at 7th and Elm around 2 a.m. Saturday where they found a shooting victim in a vehicle attempting to leave. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A two-vehicle crash caused the closure of northbound lanes of US 41 Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred on US 41 near the intersection with E. Colglazier Road just north of Farmersburg. According to Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse, the crash involved 2 vehicles, both were traveling northbound on US […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 4th Update: According to Indiana State Police, the man who died as a result of the crash on US 41 just north of the intersection with SR 48 in Shelburn, Indiana was 29-year-old Dillion K. Killion of Terre Haute. 3rd Update: Indiana State Police have confirmed that one person has […]
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) charged a woman with drug possession after she did not pay for her food at Shoney’s at 25 Indiana St. The suspect was identified as Tosha Linton, 39, of New Salisbury. The JPD says they responded to a call from Shoney’s about three individuals who left […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute Police Department confirmed that one person has died after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on US-41, south of the I-70 interchange, Saturday night. The driver of the motorcycle, Braxton Myers of Terre Haute, was transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital where he later died […]
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A Fountain County man and his grandson had quite the haul after a mushroom hunt in western Indiana! Rob Clodfelder says he took his nearly 3-year-old grandson Brigston mushrooming just south of Hillsboro on Sunday. During their hunt, Clodfelder says they found several morels that measured more than 10″ tall […]
Over 30 ounces of marijuana, two handguns, and over $40,000 in cash were seized during a recent Indiana traffic stop. While traveling on Interstate 65 NB, an officer observed a blue Alpha Romero following too closely and speeding. In conversation with Sheldon Williams, who had later been identified as a 25-year-old, the officer reported noticing an odor of marijuana emanating from the car.
U.S. Marshals and law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana, are working to determine if a vehicle discovered there is part of the Casey White and Vicky White search. They believe it is connected to the escape of Casey White and Vicky White, and that it may be a vehicle reported stolen from the area in Tennessee where the Ford Edge they left Florence in was found, according to a law enforcement official in Evansville and the U.S. Marshals Service.
BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Bloomfield woman died Monday in a head-on crash on State Road 45 in Greene County, according to the sheriff’s office. Police say Morgan Apple, 22, was driving on South State Road 45 just south of I-69 at around 4:30 p.m. when her Kia Soul collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup truck.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who is believed to have drowned in a Hendricks County creek on Saturday. Hendricks County deputies were called around 12:15 p.m. May 7 to a child possibly in a creek near Hidden Hills Lane in the Eagle Lakes neighborhood off 56th Street near Brownsburg.
Indiana police released footage Tuesday that included the arrest of Casey White, the north Alabama capital murder suspect who was on the lam for more than a week with former Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after authorities closed in on the pair.
On May 5, 2022, the JEAN Team Drug Task Force, assisted by Marion Police. Department, Gas City Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Department, conducted an. investigation at 7145 S Meridian Ave., Lot #109 just outside of Marion, IN. The JEAN Team. Drug Task Force Detectives observed wanted subject,...
Indiana Police Search for Missing MomIndiana State Police. The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating Kayla Renee Poore. The last known contact with Kayla was on April 1'st, 2022 by family.
Escaped Inmate Planned Shootout in IndianaScreenshot. An escaped inmate found in Indiana had planned on ending the manhunt that he had been involved in with a deadly shootout. Casey White’s plans to end the nationwide chase for him were thrown off course in Evansville when a car crash led to his wife, Vicky White’s, death.
