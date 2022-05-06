Vigo Co. sheriff gives update on Fayette shooting

U.S. Marshals and law enforcement in Evansville, Indiana, are working to determine if a vehicle discovered there is part of the Casey White and Vicky White search. They believe it is connected to the escape of Casey White and Vicky White, and that it may be a vehicle reported stolen from the area in Tennessee where the Ford Edge they left Florence in was found, according to a law enforcement official in Evansville and the U.S. Marshals Service.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO