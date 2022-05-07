ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' rookie minicamp begins today

By Charles Goldman
 3 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs begin their three-day rookie minicamp on Saturday, May 6 and wrap up on Monday, May 8.

Players have been assigned jersey numbers, fitted for equipment and are ready to rumble. Rookie minicamp will provide the team with a first look at their 2022 NFL draft class and a chance to work out a group of undrafted free agents as well.

So what will rookies be doing at rookie minicamp? Players are allowed to wear helmets, but no pads during the on-field portion of minicamp. Andy Reid described what a typical day of rookie minicamp practice looks like back in 2018.

“This format is exactly like it will be for the vets when they come in for their minicamp,” Reid said. “They got here early, we had meetings this morning. Now they come out they do their walkthrough. They’ll go back for lunch. Then they’ll come out for a special teams practice, the specialists will come out. Then we’ll start our practice. There will be a special teams period within the practice, just like you guys normally see during the year. It will be an afternoon practice, will last a couple of hours and then they’re out of here. They leave the field, go into meetings again and then they go sleep.”

Things will look a little better in terms of the walkthrough and special teams period this season. Last year the Chiefs only had six draft picks, eight undrafted free agents and five tryout players, with smaller numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year they’ll have a lot more players on-hand, including 10 draft picks and 10 undrafted free agent signings, plus over a dozen tryout players. They’ll actually be able to field enough players to do a proper walkthrough at practice.

The Chiefs will also be able to have some veteran players out there, such as those returning from injury like Jody Fortson, Lucas Niang and Rashad Fenton. That is so long as they’re far enough in their recovery to participate or work off with trainers on the side of practice.

Reserve/future signing Brandin Dandridge will also be out there for rookie minicamp as he’s never been through an NFL camp before. He’ll be wearing jersey No. 34.

KMBC.com

Patrick Mahomes goes all out for Mother's Day in Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has put all of Kansas City to shame with his 2022 Mother's Day gift. The Kansas City Chiefs star and his wife Brittany Matthews were both down in Miami celebrating the city's inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix. Fortunately, the quarterback didn't forget to also honor the mother of his child.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Josh McDaniels continues to plunder Bill Belichick’s Patriots personnel

Are we going to witness the smackdown of all smackdowns when the New England Patriots square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022?. Josh McDaniels, who jettisoned the Pats this offseason to take the head job in Las Vegas, has now completed the trifecta. He first began by swiping coaches from Bill Belichick’s staff, which seemingly broke the six-time champion’s No. 1 rule. Then he took a key player in Brandon Bolden (and others) in free agency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: High School Football Coach Calls Out Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media earlier this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants his program, Jackson State, to receive the same amount of respect as the Ohio States and the Alabamas of the world when they're at high school programs.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Potential NFL Owner Planning To Build New Stadium

Some front-runners are reportedly emerging as new ownership groups for the Denver Broncos, and one could seek an upgrade in the Mile High City. According to The Denver Gazette's Woody Paige, Rob Walton and a bidding group led by Philadelphia 76ers governor Josh Harris (including Magic Johnson as a minority investor) are perceived as the top-two finalists. However, two other sources asserted that three other potential buyers have meetings scheduled over the next two weeks.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Rutgers football running back Isiah Pacheco gets coveted numbers with the Kansas City Chiefs

Isiah Pacheco’s jersey number has been revealed, and the Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back (and former Rutgers football star) certainly has quite the legacy to live up to with the new digits on his back. Pacheco will wear the No. 10 jersey for the Chiefs, the same number last worn by wide receiver Tyreek Hill. A fifth round pick of the Chiefs in the 2016 NFL draft, Hill turned out to be rather alright as an NFL player. All he did was make six Pro Bowls and be named three times an All-Pro. No pressure for Pacheco. None at all. Last season, Hill...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Justyn Ross chose the Chiefs

Going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft wasn’t the plan for Justyn Ross but the ability to choose which team he would sign for creates a tremendous opportunity. Ross, now signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, has put himself in a position to compete for a roster spot and serious playtime if he can impress before week one in a seemingly wide-open wide receiver room. Ross spoke with reporters Sunday and gave some reasoning behind why he chose to sign with Kansas City. Here’s the report from the Chiefs’ team reporter Matt McMullen. “Patrick Mahomes – a great quarterback – and Andy Reid...
KANSAS CITY, MO
