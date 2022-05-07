ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soak up Some Sun in Comfort and Style With Our Favorite Outdoor Sofas

By Amber Dowling
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago

Getting outside is good for you. Plenty of studies show that fresh air and sunshine can help reduce stress, restore mental energy, improve creativity and even boost your immune system.  Plus, researchers say those who spend more time outdoors may even lead more fulfilling lives. As far as we’re concerned, that’s all the more reason to plot out the perfect backyard space this summer and get outside.

Whether you’re grabbing your laptop and getting some work done, lugging the kids outside for some fun in the sun or hosting a small gathering with friends, an outdoor sofa adds practical comfort and style to any outdoor space.

Questions To Ask Yourself When Shopping for Outdoor Sofas

What Size Do I Need?

It may seem obvious but you need an outdoor sofa that fits your space. There’s no sense buying a giant piece of outdoor furniture if you’ve got a balcony. However, you also don’t want a tiny, a piece of space-saving furniture if you’ve got a large deck or patio. Measure your space before you purchase and if you’re the kind of person who needs a visual (guilty!) use painter’s tape to block out your deck or patio so you can see exactly how much room your outdoor sofa will take up.

Which Material Is Best?

If it’s comfort you seek, you’ll want an outdoor sofa with oversized, plush cushions on the seats and backs that are firm but cozy. You’ll also want to double-check the material itself is weather-resistant — not just for water and mildew growth but also for sun and color-fading.

Polyester fibers are usually the best to promote airflow and water run-off on the cushions themselves. But also consider the frame. If you’re going to be moving the sofa around a lot, opt for a lightweight frame like plastic or aluminum. If your outdoor sofa is staying put, perhaps wood or wrought iron is for you.

What Kind of Longevity Am I Looking For?

If you plan on moving in a couple of years or you like to refresh your furniture every few years to capitalize on the latest trends, you may not necessarily be concerned with how long your outdoor sofa will last. However, if you’re looking for something that will hold up for a few years, opt for something made of more durable material, like wrought iron, metal or composite. It’s equally important to consider the frame design (you’ll want a thick, sturdy base).

How Much Maintenance Am I Willing to Do?

No matter what kind of outdoor sofa you choose, you’ll need to do some maintenance each year if you want to keep it looking fresh and clean. If you’re looking for something more low-key, opt for composite, which can be lightly pressure-washed or hosed down and you’re good to go. You may also want to look for cushions with removable shells you can throw in the wash.

Other materials, like metal, wrought iron and wood, may last longer but you’ll need to put a little more care into cleaning and protecting them each year to avoid rust or rot.

What Kind of Storage Will I Need?

Do you have a shed you can put your outdoor furniture in when the weather turns chilly? Are you okay with wrapping your pieces in the best outdoor furniture covers and leaving them out during the off-season? Before purchasing an outdoor sofa, figure out what you’ll do with it once the summer’s over because that may also affect what size and materials you select.

What Is My Price Point?

It’s true that when you’re investing in a piece of furniture you typically get what you pay for (although there are always bargains out there). Keep that in mind when you’re shopping for an outdoor sofa. Resin is trendy and stylish, but it may fall apart or lose its color after a season or two in the sun. If you’re working within a budget for your entire outdoor space, consider putting most of it towards bigger items like an outdoor sofa and a dining table , then bargain-hunt for accessories like side tables, cushions and lanterns .

1. Kullavik Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

BEST OVERALL

If you like to host a lot of backyard shindigs or you’re the type of person who likes the shake things up once in a while, a conversion outdoor sofa set may be the way to go. We’re fans of this six-piece set on Amazon, which features comfy features (ergonomic backrest and wide armrests!) and a durable anti-rust, powder-coated steel frame. The cushions also come in an array of colors and there’s a bonus coffee table, so you can easily customize this set no matter what your mood or circumstance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHSO1_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: Kullavik Outdoor Patio Furniture Set $749.99

2. Bowery Sofa in Aluminum with Cushions

BIGGEST SPLURGE

Whether you’ve got a small space or you’re looking for a more minimalist outdoor sofa than some of the boxier models out there, we’re huge fans of this three-seater sofa from Frontgate. It’s a bit pricier but it’s also meant to last a long time: The aluminum frame is powder-coated so it can stand up to tough elements, plus it comes with a 10-year structural warranty. The seat cushions, meanwhile, come in a huge assortment of colors and patterns, and they’re available in a 100% waterproof fabric, which is always a bonus. Plus, this thing arrives fully assembled, so all you need to do is pop the cushions on and pour yourself a cold beverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnkng_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: Bowery Sofa in Aluminum with Cushions $4711.05

3. Rattaner 3-Seat Patio Rattan Wicker Couch

BUDGET PICK

If it’s a simple outdoor sofa you seek, Amazon has you covered with this plush and colorful set. The three-piece sofa comes in royal blue or turquoise, giving off total pool vibes (even if you don’t have a pool). The wicker frame is designed for all kinds of weather while the polyester cushions feature a water-repellent and stain-resistant finish that’s still breathable and comfy. You do have to put it together by yourself but for the price, it’s one of the best budget outdoor sofas out there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UC5D3_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: Rattaner 3-Seat Patio Rattan Wicker Couch $329.99

4. Sand & Stable Norris Loveseat with Cushion

SMALL SPACES

If you’ve got a small outdoor space to jazz up, you may want to consider adding this sleek loveseat. The wood frame gives the piece a rustic vibe, while the washable polyester covers add a modern design. Because it’s made from solid acacia wood, this piece isn’t recommended for extreme elements. However, under the cover of a balcony or a porch, it could be just the right fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jwDB_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: Sand & Stable Norris Loveseat with Cushion $437.15

5. August Grove Bismark Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions

BIGGEST TALKING PIECE

If you’re looking for an outdoor sofa that packs a big design statement and sparks conversation, this uniquely shaped piece may be it. The loveseat is plush and cozy with its water-resistant, contoured cushions, but it’s also versatile thanks to the mahogany wood frame, which shifts into an elongated sofa or a daybed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3upAeK_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: August Grove Bismark Outdoor Loveseat with Cushions $739.99

6. Sophia & William Sectional Set

LOUNGING SECTIONAL

Not sure whether you want to lounge or sit? Get the best of both worlds with this affordable and sleek outdoor sofa set. It comes with three pieces (the sofa, lounger and glass-top coffee table), and features a stylish rattan finish that holds up against the elements. We’re definitely fans of the detachable cushion covers, which can be thrown in the wash for a quick clean. Meanwhile, the durable frame holds up to 350 pounds per seat. This outdoor sofa is also lightweight and customizable, which means you can move it around depending on your needs or specific setup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKs2Q_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: Sophia & William Sectional Set $419.99

7. Emerson Sofa

MOST SOFA-LIKE

This outdoor sofa is the most sofa-like sofa we could find, so if you want to actually bring your living room outdoors this model will help you do that. The piece is inspired by furnishings found at high-end European resorts, adding a chic aura to your patio or deck. We’d be warier of the cream finish if we didn’t know the all-weather, quick-dry foam cushions come with slipcovers that can easily be thrown in the wash. We’re also fans of the sturdy plywood frame and the accompanying 10-year structural warranty, making this a solid choice for those who are looking for a cozy and posh vibe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2JkR_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: Emerson Sofa $4084.05

8. Best Choice Products Modular Outdoor Conversational Furniture Set

MOST MODULAR

If you’ve got a bigger backyard or you know you’re going to be doing lots of outdoor hangouts and entertaining this summer, this seven-piece set will keep up. It features a giant, convertible outdoor sofa and accompanying chairs, all of which can be set up together or apart. All of the cushions feature removable, machine-washable covers and the wicker frame finish is wound around a powder-coated steel frame, making this durable and practical. Add in the bonus throw pillows and the table, and this may be the only outdoor set you need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMJrE_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: Best Choice Products Modular Outdoor Conversational Furniture Set $749.99

9. RST Brands Deco Patio Sofa

FOUR SEATER

If you’re looking for a comfy but stylish outdoor sofa that seats the entire family (or just you and your large fur baby), this four-seater is a solid pick. It’s made from high-quality, powder-coated aluminum and a woven PVC mesh for maximum drainage, minimizing water damage in the rain. It’s also super low-maintenance in-between seasons: Just hose it down and you’re good to go. Speaking of maintenance, the unit also comes fully assembled (with four accent pillows), so set it up and get lounging already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXxjF_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: RST Brands Deco Patio Sofa $1582.16

10. Sunnydaze Alastair Outdoor Sectional Set

BEST FOR ENTERTAINING

Whether you’re hosting a cocktail party or dining al fresco, this unique outdoor sofa has you covered with its built-in side table and bonus coffee table, which are perfect for placing snacks and drinks. You’re protected against spills since the cushion covers easily unzip for a quick wash, while the durable resin wicker is smooth and won’t leave your guests with a splinter. It also holds up to 705 pounds, so three to five people should easily fit at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s029F_0fWNrD6n00


Buy: Sunnydaze Alastair Outdoor Sectional Set $749.00

