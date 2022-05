The 2022 NFL regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, but some of the games have already been announced. On Monday, the NFL announced there will be a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2 (Sep. 19) and both games will be played at the same time. The first game will be between the Tennesee Titans and the Buffalo Bills, and the game will start at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. The second game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings, and the matchup will air on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO