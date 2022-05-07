Sen. Tammy Baldwin: In Wisconsin, overturning Roe “will set us back to the 1800s”
Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), co-sponsor of the Women's Health Protection Act, says suspending or eliminating the filibuster may...www.msnbc.com
Oh my God we have a groundhog sighting. Tammy Baldwin only comes out of her hole once year to flap her gums and do nothing else, claiming 6 more months of Winter and goes back in a hole
Yes Tammy wants us to continue to murder preborn babies as long as possible. This witch can’t stop with all the blood on her hands ! What a pathetic excuse of a human being
I doubt the court is looking to overturn Roe. Most likely they want to make it a state issue; all 50 states can structure and enact their own rules. Bringing all 50 into the 21st century. Kind of like democratic republics were designed to work. Basic 8th grade civics
