(The Hill) — As many as 14.2 million people could lose Medicaid coverage when the Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 ends, a new analysis finds. The analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation projects that between 5.3 million and 14.2 million people could lose Medicaid when the Public Health Emergency ends. Under a coronavirus relief bill passed in 2020, states received extra Medicaid funding in exchange for not removing anyone from the Medicaid rolls for the duration of the Public Health Emergency.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO