Camden, NY

Funeral notices — May 7, 2022

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago

BATES-HAYES — Geraldine “Jerry” K. Bates-Hayes, of Winter Haven, Fla., formerly of Rome and Brantingham, on Nov. 19, 2021. Services 1 p.m. Monday at Rome Cemetery. Arrangements by Strong-Burns & Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome. Contributions to American Heart Association. CLARK — Gary L....

romesentinel.com

Romesentinel.com

Duane C. Grimm

VERONA — Duane C. Grimm, 72, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 8, 2022, in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica, from complications due to cardiac surgery. Born in Oneida, on February 9, 1950, he was the son of Clark and Florence Lord Grimm. A lifelong resident of the area, Duane attended Vernon-Verona- Sherrill schools.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

William E. Portner

William E. Portner, 91, of Rome, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Rome on December 8, 1930, he was a son of the late William A. and Ruth (Neiss) Portner. He was a 1950 graduate of Camden High School and in 1951 he joined the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War until being Honorably Discharged in 1953. On September 28, 1963, he was united in marriage to Jeanne Forister. She passed away November 26, 2001.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Mary A. (Bailey) Race

Mary A. Race, 90, of Taberg, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at home. She was born in Landisburg, WV, on August 18, 1931. She was married to the late Bernard “Mike” Race who passed away in 1993. Mary worked for New York State for many years...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

James Brownell Heller

SHERRILL — James Brownell Heller passed from this life into eternity on March 5, 2022, at the age of 101. Jim was born in Rome, New York on September 21, 1920. He was the second of three children born to George David VanName Heller and Edna (Watson) Heller. Jim lived on Franklin Street and attended school at the original Rome Academy.
SHERRILL, NY
Romesentinel.com

Gaetano ‘Guy’ A. Ferlo, Sr.

Gaetano “Guy” A. Ferlo, Sr., 96, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. He was born in Rome, NY, on February 8, 1926, son of the late Joseph and Jennie Nucci Ferlo. Guy graduated from Rome Free Academy Class of 1944 and attended Utica College. He served with the U.S. Army Infantry Dixie Division during World War II, in the Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged in 1946. Guy received: The Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Emblem, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Philippine Independence Ribbon and the Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII. On December 15, 1947, he married Eleanor Facchino in St. John the Baptist Church. Guy retired as a Supervisor of Logistics at Griffiss Air Force Base. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. Guy was a lifelong member of the Toccolana Club which was his passion and served as President, and all offices of the club. He was a life member of: Disabled American Veterans, HP Smith Post #24 American Legion and VFW Rome Post #2246.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police announces charges

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Andrew J. Warn, 29, of West Winfield, was charged in Herkimer on May 4 with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. • Brian D. Allen, 51, of West Winfield,...
ONEIDA, NY
Q 105.7

Two Dead when Sordid Love Triangle Ends Tragically in Upstate NY

He got as far as the parking lot of a nearby Buffalo Wild Wings, where he was shot in the back of the head in a volley of 16 bullets fired by Armstead. An NYPD cop turned the gun on himself after he shot and killed a man believed to be having an affair with his wife in a horribly tragic love triangle that turned bloody in Upstate, New York over the weekend.
ALBANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Feeling burned by village, owners close Clinton eatery

CLINTON — A restaurant slinging homemade butters and gourmet grilled cheeses has abruptly closed its primary location in Clinton after the owners said they felt unwelcome in the village. The Compound, run by owners Anna and Sharrone Sofer, was once one of “Clinton’s starlets” receiving many praises, Sharrone said....
CLINTON, NY
Romesentinel.com

UPDATED: Firefighters douse flames on Park Ave. in Utica

UTICA — No one was injured when a vacant home on Park Avenue in Utica was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning, according to the Utica Fire Department. Many residents and agencies in and around the City of Utica also reported heavy smoke conditions as winds spread the thick, acrid smoke.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica University claims men’s track title

ROCHESTER — The Utica University men’s track and field team has earned its third overall Empire 8 Conference Outdoor Championship. The team won its first title since 2017 on Saturday in Rochester. The Pioneers were in second place after the first day and edged St. John Fisher by five points to take the top spot. Utica had a team total of 194 points. Host Nazareth placed third with 170 team points.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Whitesboro driver, 78, dies in Remsen crash

REMSEN — A 78-year-old man has died after he drove in front of an oncoming vehicle on Route 365 in Remsen Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Wayne Geer, 78, of Whitesboro, pulled onto Route 365 from Fairchild Road at about 11 a.m. Saturday and failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle. Deputies said Geer's 2020 Chevy Silverado was struck by a westbound 2015 Toyota Sequoia, driven by Scott Jackson, 66.
REMSEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Births — May 10, 2022

KETCHUM — To Amy Ketchum, of Pulaski, on. Oneida Health, a son, Jace Landon. MILLIX — To Zachary Millix and Jessica Hohn, of Oneida,. Oneida Health, a son, Cooper Charles. WALTON — To Marc and Alyssa (Loudon) Walton, of Kirkville, on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Oneida Health, a son, Kade John.
PULASKI, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida softball hands New Hartford first league loss

The Oneida softball team held off a late rally by New Hartford for a 7-5 win at home Monday in the Tri-Valley League. It was the Spartans first league loss this season. Oneida scored four runs in the fifth to extend a one-run lead into a 7-2 score. New Hartford got three runs in the top of the seventh but came up short.
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rossi fans 18 to lift HP over Adirondack in non-league softball

Hannah Rossi struck out 18 Adirondack batters in Holland Patent’s 12-2 win at home Friday in Center State Conference play. The Golden Knights then beat General Brown 6-1 Saturday on the road in non-league play. Rossi threw a complete game Friday, allowing a pair of earned runs on four...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

17 graduate from Basic Corrections Academy

WHITESBORO — A total of 17 men and women graduated on Friday from the Basic Corrections Academy to become new corrections officers in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison and Oswego counties. An additional eight officers graduated from the enhanced Emergency Response Team training for the Oneida County jail. The Basic Corrections...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

