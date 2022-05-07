ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Barbara June Hutton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara June Hutton entered into her eternal home of restoration and rest after a life of faithful service on February 11, 2022, in Utica, NY, due to complications of Alzheimer’s. She was born in Central Square, NY, on June 21, 1930, to Emerson and Bernice (Parker) Devendorf. Barbara graduated from...

Funeral notices — May 10, 2022

BOTTINI — Kathryn (Kathy) Bottini, 88, on Feb. 1, 2022. Service 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Cemetery, Rome. No calling hours. Arrangements by the Bottini Funeral Home, 120 W. Embargo St. BRITTON — Fredrick R. “Fred” Britton, 71, of Camden, on May 6, 2022.
ROME, NY
Peter J. Naughton

Peter J. Naughton, 65, of Rome, NY, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, February 6, 2022 after a brief illness and while surrounded by his loving wife, son, and daughter. He was born on March 25,1956 to Peter Naughton and Julia Naughton née Vesey in Brooklyn, New York. The...
ROME, NY
Duane C. Grimm

VERONA — Duane C. Grimm, 72, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 8, 2022, in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica, from complications due to cardiac surgery. Born in Oneida, on February 9, 1950, he was the son of Clark and Florence Lord Grimm. A lifelong resident of the area, Duane attended Vernon-Verona- Sherrill schools.
VERONA, NY
Jean B. Gaudin

OLD FORGE, NY — Jean B. Gaudin, 97, of Old Forge passed away peacefully at the Waterville Residential Care Center on Friday May 6, 2022. She was born on September 4, 1924, in Weehawken, NJ, a daughter of the late Donald and Alice (Gray) Burgess. She was a graduate of Oswego High School, and the Rochester Dental School.
OLD FORGE, NY
Mary A. (Bailey) Race

Mary A. Race, 90, of Taberg, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at home. She was born in Landisburg, WV, on August 18, 1931. She was married to the late Bernard “Mike” Race who passed away in 1993. Mary worked for New York State for many years...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
James Brownell Heller

SHERRILL — James Brownell Heller passed from this life into eternity on March 5, 2022, at the age of 101. Jim was born in Rome, New York on September 21, 1920. He was the second of three children born to George David VanName Heller and Edna (Watson) Heller. Jim lived on Franklin Street and attended school at the original Rome Academy.
SHERRILL, NY
William E. Portner

William E. Portner, 91, of Rome, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Rome on December 8, 1930, he was a son of the late William A. and Ruth (Neiss) Portner. He was a 1950 graduate of Camden High School and in 1951 he joined the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War until being Honorably Discharged in 1953. On September 28, 1963, he was united in marriage to Jeanne Forister. She passed away November 26, 2001.
ROME, NY
Gaetano 'Guy' A. Ferlo, Sr.

Gaetano “Guy” A. Ferlo, Sr., 96, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. He was born in Rome, NY, on February 8, 1926, son of the late Joseph and Jennie Nucci Ferlo. Guy graduated from Rome Free Academy Class of 1944 and attended Utica College. He served with the U.S. Army Infantry Dixie Division during World War II, in the Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged in 1946. Guy received: The Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Emblem, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Philippine Independence Ribbon and the Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII. On December 15, 1947, he married Eleanor Facchino in St. John the Baptist Church. Guy retired as a Supervisor of Logistics at Griffiss Air Force Base. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. Guy was a lifelong member of the Toccolana Club which was his passion and served as President, and all offices of the club. He was a life member of: Disabled American Veterans, HP Smith Post #24 American Legion and VFW Rome Post #2246.
ROME, NY
State police announces charges

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Andrew J. Warn, 29, of West Winfield, was charged in Herkimer on May 4 with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. • Brian D. Allen, 51, of West Winfield,...
ONEIDA, NY
Tosti, RFA JVs roll past Oneida; Black Knights' boys lax beat Warriors

The Rome Free Academy junior varsity softball team was too much for visiting Oneida on Thursday at Kost Field. Sophia Tosti pitched a gem and led the Black Knights to a 28-1 victory. Tosti had 11 strikeouts in the win. Elisabeth Morris scored four runs for the Black Knights. Teammate...
ONEIDA, NY
Births — May 10, 2022

KETCHUM — To Amy Ketchum, of Pulaski, on. Oneida Health, a son, Jace Landon. MILLIX — To Zachary Millix and Jessica Hohn, of Oneida,. Oneida Health, a son, Cooper Charles. WALTON — To Marc and Alyssa (Loudon) Walton, of Kirkville, on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Oneida Health, a son, Kade John.
PULASKI, NY
PrattMWP to hold 22nd commencement

UTICA — The PrattMWP College of Art and Design will celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2022 at the 22nd commencement ceremony to be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Museum of Art. Speaker will be PrattMWP alumnus Lee Milby, an Asian-American...
UTICA, NY
Whitesboro driver, 78, dies in Remsen crash

REMSEN — A 78-year-old man has died after he drove in front of an oncoming vehicle on Route 365 in Remsen Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Wayne Geer, 78, of Whitesboro, pulled onto Route 365 from Fairchild Road at about 11 a.m. Saturday and failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle. Deputies said Geer's 2020 Chevy Silverado was struck by a westbound 2015 Toyota Sequoia, driven by Scott Jackson, 66.
REMSEN, NY
Mayfaire on the Green returns for 11th year

HOLLAND PATENT — Mayfaire on the Green XI, will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, on the Holland Patent Village Green, 7835 Church St. This free event, by Parker Productions, offers many forms of entertainment, as well as a wide variety of local vendors. The event is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Rossi fans 18 to lift HP over Adirondack in non-league softball

Hannah Rossi struck out 18 Adirondack batters in Holland Patent’s 12-2 win at home Friday in Center State Conference play. The Golden Knights then beat General Brown 6-1 Saturday on the road in non-league play. Rossi threw a complete game Friday, allowing a pair of earned runs on four...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
17 graduate from Basic Corrections Academy

WHITESBORO — A total of 17 men and women graduated on Friday from the Basic Corrections Academy to become new corrections officers in Oneida, Herkimer, Madison and Oswego counties. An additional eight officers graduated from the enhanced Emergency Response Team training for the Oneida County jail. The Basic Corrections...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

