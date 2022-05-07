ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Charles Augustus Weidenfeller, Jr.

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles (Chuck) Weidenfeller has left us way too soon after a tragic bicycle accident on May 1, 2022. We are grateful, however, that we recently celebrated his 80th birthday with family and friends in several wonderful shared experiences. Chuck was loved by all who knew him as he lived life to...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Gaetano ‘Guy’ A. Ferlo, Sr.

Gaetano “Guy” A. Ferlo, Sr., 96, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. He was born in Rome, NY, on February 8, 1926, son of the late Joseph and Jennie Nucci Ferlo. Guy graduated from Rome Free Academy Class of 1944 and attended Utica College. He served with the U.S. Army Infantry Dixie Division during World War II, in the Pacific Theater and was honorably discharged in 1946. Guy received: The Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Emblem, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Philippine Independence Ribbon and the Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII. On December 15, 1947, he married Eleanor Facchino in St. John the Baptist Church. Guy retired as a Supervisor of Logistics at Griffiss Air Force Base. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church. Guy was a lifelong member of the Toccolana Club which was his passion and served as President, and all offices of the club. He was a life member of: Disabled American Veterans, HP Smith Post #24 American Legion and VFW Rome Post #2246.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Peter J. Naughton

Peter J. Naughton, 65, of Rome, NY, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, February 6, 2022 after a brief illness and while surrounded by his loving wife, son, and daughter. He was born on March 25,1956 to Peter Naughton and Julia Naughton née Vesey in Brooklyn, New York. The...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jean B. Gaudin

OLD FORGE, NY — Jean B. Gaudin, 97, of Old Forge passed away peacefully at the Waterville Residential Care Center on Friday May 6, 2022. She was born on September 4, 1924, in Weehawken, NJ, a daughter of the late Donald and Alice (Gray) Burgess. She was a graduate of Oswego High School, and the Rochester Dental School.
OLD FORGE, NY
Romesentinel.com

William E. Portner

William E. Portner, 91, of Rome, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Rome on December 8, 1930, he was a son of the late William A. and Ruth (Neiss) Portner. He was a 1950 graduate of Camden High School and in 1951 he joined the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War until being Honorably Discharged in 1953. On September 28, 1963, he was united in marriage to Jeanne Forister. She passed away November 26, 2001.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Obituaries
City
Naples, NY
City
Rome, NY
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
Romesentinel.com

Duane C. Grimm

VERONA — Duane C. Grimm, 72, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 8, 2022, in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica, from complications due to cardiac surgery. Born in Oneida, on February 9, 1950, he was the son of Clark and Florence Lord Grimm. A lifelong resident of the area, Duane attended Vernon-Verona- Sherrill schools.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Mary A. (Bailey) Race

Mary A. Race, 90, of Taberg, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at home. She was born in Landisburg, WV, on August 18, 1931. She was married to the late Bernard “Mike” Race who passed away in 1993. Mary worked for New York State for many years...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

James Brownell Heller

SHERRILL — James Brownell Heller passed from this life into eternity on March 5, 2022, at the age of 101. Jim was born in Rome, New York on September 21, 1920. He was the second of three children born to George David VanName Heller and Edna (Watson) Heller. Jim lived on Franklin Street and attended school at the original Rome Academy.
SHERRILL, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police announces charges

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Andrew J. Warn, 29, of West Winfield, was charged in Herkimer on May 4 with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. • Brian D. Allen, 51, of West Winfield,...
ONEIDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome Free Academy#Bucknell University#The U S Navy#Ft#Control Data#Cray Research
Romesentinel.com

PrattMWP to hold 22nd commencement

UTICA — The PrattMWP College of Art and Design will celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2022 at the 22nd commencement ceremony to be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in the Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Museum of Art. Speaker will be PrattMWP alumnus Lee Milby, an Asian-American...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Adirondack recognizes top scholars in Class of 2022

BOONVILLE — Heidi L. Smith, principal of Adirondack Senior High School, has announced the school’s top scholars for the Class of 2022. Luke Brach, son of Bruce Brach and Shannon Brach, of Alder Creek, has been named co-valedictorian of the Class of 2022 at Adirondack Senior High School, with a grade point average of 98.93.
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Mayfaire on the Green returns for 11th year

HOLLAND PATENT — Mayfaire on the Green XI, will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15, on the Holland Patent Village Green, 7835 Church St. This free event, by Parker Productions, offers many forms of entertainment, as well as a wide variety of local vendors. The event is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy