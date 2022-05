Jay-Z was declared hip-hop's first billionaire by Forbes a few years ago. However, many were under the impression that title actually belonged to Dr. Dre. In 2014, when Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine's Beats headphones secured a deal with Apple Music, the hip-hop mogul declared in what appeared to be a drunken video clip that he was "hip-hop's first billionaire." Apparently, it was that video in particular that cut him a few million short of reaching the financial milestone.

