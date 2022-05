William E. Portner, 91, of Rome, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Rome on December 8, 1930, he was a son of the late William A. and Ruth (Neiss) Portner. He was a 1950 graduate of Camden High School and in 1951 he joined the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War until being Honorably Discharged in 1953. On September 28, 1963, he was united in marriage to Jeanne Forister. She passed away November 26, 2001.

