Da Brat’s relationship with LisaRaye McCoy has been tested. “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat took a major step when she opened up about her romance with Jessica “Judy” Dupart. For Brat, she was terrified about being more vocal about her personal life. She worried people would judge her. However, she knew Judy was the one for her. So she decided to no longer allow her fear to hold her back from sharing her happiness with the world. Judy made some appearances on GUHHATL, and eventually, the couple got their own spinoff on WE tv. Now fans can watch “Brat Loves Judy” to get updates on Brat’s romance with the successful entrepreneur.

