Campbell County's hot bats topple South

CHEYENNE – Four hits and a walk – all with two outs – helped top-ranked Campbell County take control during the first inning Friday morning.

The start helped the reigning state champions score at least one run in every inning of a 17-0 victory over Cheyenne South that was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Camels center fielder Lanae Kimbley led off the game with an infield single, but was doubled off when Samantha Torres popped out to South starting pitcher Charleigh Mellish.

Campbell County starter Avery Gray reignited the offense with a single through the left side of the infield and moved to second when Natalie Clonch drew a seven-pitch walk. Both players scored on Addy Rambo’s double to left-center field for a 1-0 lead. Rambo scored on Alexis Alexander’s double to left, and Alexander came around to score on Erica Dominguez’s double to left for a 4-0 lead.

The Camels (16-7 overall, 10-2 East Conference) added three more runs in the second, two of which came on Clonch’s home run to right field. They led 7-0 after the frame.

Campbell County added another run in the third for an 8-0 advantage. It put the game away, thanks to a six-run fourth inning that saw Gray and Clonch add doubles to their tally. Both players were 2 for 3 on the morning.

As good as Gray was with the bat, she might have been even better during her three innings in the pitcher’s circle. She handcuffed the Bison with eight strikeouts, one walk and no hits before being relieved by Paige Shaffer. Shaffer added two strikeouts.

“We’ve hit off pitchers with better velocity, but (Gray) had a lot of technique and put the ball where she wanted to,” South’s Shayla Peterson said. “We weren’t really ready for that.”

Peterson had one of the Bison’s two hits in the game, looping an 0-2 pitch into left-center for a single in the fifth. Peterson swung at all four pitches she faced in the at-bat, getting her bat on three. It showed South coach Curtis Quigley that Peterson embraced the decisive approach he has been preaching to his team all season.

“We have a few at-bats where kids had the right mentality and showed they were buying into that philosophy and starting to believe they can be hitters,” Quigley said. “I’ve been telling freshmen throughout the season that they belong here. Once they get the confidence and belief in what they’re doing, the sky is the limit.”

Peterson said she was merely trying to swing confidently and aggressively when she led off the fifth.

“I really wanted to get my bat on the ball,” she said. “I had that ‘yes-yes-yes’ mentality, and it worked.”

The Bison also got a base hit from senior Aubriana Garcia with one out in the fourth.

Dominguez tallied three hits and four RBI for Campbell County.

The loss ends South’s season. The Bison went 1-14 overall, and 0-12 in conference play. But Quigley found reason for optimism.

“We were getting better at the end of the season, and climbing the ladder a little bit, but it was too late,” he said. “If we had figured some things out earlier in the year, we would have had a little bit different outcome in some games. I’m proud of these young ladies for how they competed, how they grew and how they fought through adversity.

“They showed up, and they worked. Our conference is very competitive. We got better, but we’re going to have to commit ourselves to continuing to get better during the off-season. Instead of starting next year at ground zero, we want to start building and leveling up.”