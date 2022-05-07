Central connects for early goals in win over South

CHEYENNE – Throughout the season, Cheyenne Central has struggled to get the ball to its final third and set itself up to find quality looks at the net.

Those struggles, especially early on, seemed to have disappeared Friday evening. The Lady Indians were connecting on passes through the midfield, which led to two early goals in a 3-1 victory over Cheyenne South at Riske Field.

“We’ve been working a lot on our attack, and our first two goals came off of combinations – which is wonderful – and even our third goal came off a pattern as a play,” Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. “So, it’s really nice to see we scored all three of our goals based on patterns we worked on.”

Madi Moore connected on her first of two assists when her through-ball found Kegan Longbottom slashing down the right side of the field. Longbottom’s low shot gained just enough speed and rolled into the bottom left of the netting in the ninth minute.

Moore’s second assist came just two minutes later, when Calie Mosely caught a South defender from behind and beat her to Moore’s pass inside the penalty area for a strike from the left side, putting Central ahead 2-0.

The Bison defense adjusted and didn’t let anything else easy get through until late in the half. They cut their deficit in the 29th courtesy of a score from Lawsen Quist. The freshman lined up on a free kick straightway from the frame 29 yards out, and her kick grazed over Central goalie Gracie Osterland’s outstretched arms and into the top left corner of the goal. It was one of three first-half shots on goal from South.

“We were playing more as a team in individual groups – our midfield and our defense – and it helped connect the whole field,” Quist said “Our offense was clicking better than it has.”

In the final three minutes of the first half, Central had three shots bounce off the frame. Mosely fell victim to the first two when an attempt hit the bottom of the left post, she rebounded it, and the second shot bounced off the top crossbar. Two more shots right in front of the goal followed, but the Indians couldn’t convert on the opportunities.

“We’re using what we’re doing in practice, and it’s helping us get it to the final third and get shots on goal,” Mosely said. “Those (shots off the post) were pretty frustrating, but I just have to keep my head up and get the next one. I thought both of them were going to go in.”

Central continued to find chances throughout the second half and tallied six shots on goal in the half. But, the South defense and goalie Sarah Keefe remained stout.

“We played exactly the way we wanted to, the defense – minus the five minutes where (Central) scored those two goals – they played great,” South coach Brandon McHenry said. “They played opportunistic, Cheyenne Kohlhagen played amazing … we wanted to play offensively, and I think we did that. We just got tired in the second half, couldn’t push it up and get those opportunities like we were in the first.”

Abigail Allan made it a two-goal match when she received a pass from Alyssa Brenchley and deposited it from the left side box between Keefe and the far post in the 71st to give Central the win to close out the regular season.

The 4A East regional tournament starts next week in Cheyenne, and Olivas knows Central can’t look too far ahead.

“It’s a one-and-done deal,” Olivas said. “What you’ve done in the rest of season has built up for that, but what you’ve done in the past doesn’t matter. It’s about one game.”

CENTRAL 3, SOUTH 1

Halftime: 2-1

Goals: Central, Longbottom (Moore), 9. Central, Mosely (Moore), 11. South, Quist (free kick), 29. Central, Allan (Brenchley), 71.

Shots: CS 3, CC 10. Shots on goal: CS 3, CC 8. Saves: CS 5 (Keefe); CC 2 (Osterland).

Corner kicks: CS 0, CC 4. Offsides: CS 0, CC 3. Fouls: CS 7, CC 5.