East can't overcome Campbell County's hot start

CHEYENNE – A pair of solo home runs helped spark a first-inning lead from Campbell County that Cheyenne East struggled to come back from.

Already leading 5-0 with one out, Alexis Alexander and Paige Shaffer hit back-to-back homers to give the top-ranked Camels a 7-0 advantage after they batted through their lineup in the top of the first frame. They rolled that into a 16-5 victory Friday afternoon in the nonconference contest.

Both of those home runs came with two strikes.

“It should have been a 1-2-3 inning … we give them extra outs and next thing you know, you spot them seven runs,” East coach Adam Galicia said. “You can’t do that against the No. 1 team in the state. They’re technically pretty sound, they don’t make mistakes … against a team like that, you just can’t give them runs.”

East kept Campbell County (16-7 overall, 10-2 East Conference) off the board throughout the next two frames, allowing just one base runner, but the Lady Thunderbirds struggled early against Camels ace Avery Gray.

Ella Neider was able to get East’s first runs in the bottom of the third with a two-run single to shallow right field that scored Raquel Romero and Trista Stehwien. Lillian Vallejo pushed Neider across home with another single to right field two batters later, but a strikeout from Gray ended the inning.

After Vallejo got East out of a jam in the top of the fourth with Campbell County runners on second and third, the Camels started the fifth inning with three consecutive hits and a walk. The third hit was a single from Alexander to left field that could have cleared the bases, but Stehwien made a throw from left field to Neider, who got a sliding Jadeyn Snyder out at home.

“I was hoping they’d hit it to me, because I can control the outs I can get, and I just wanted to get out of the inning,” Stehwien said. “And when she hit that, I knew I had to get it in (to home), and it’d pump up my team if I did.”

The T-Birds got one more out in the inning before the Camels rang off seven hits – including a three-run home run from Gray to dead-center field. Eight of the Camels’ 16 runs came with two outs.

“That’s super frustrating, because you get two really quick (outs), and then you can’t close out the inning because you can’t get a third strike,” Stehwien said. “And they’re rallying because its on two (outs), so they’re just running around the bases. … we have to learn how to finish out the inning completely instead of just getting two and being satisfied with that.”

East put up two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, but a strikeout ended the contest after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Stehwien was 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles, and Neider drove home two runs. Vallejo, Gracie Oswald and Rylee Stephenson all had one RBI. Gray, Alexander and Addy Rambo each had three RBI for the Camels.

Sitting at 8-9 overall and 3-6 in conference play, the T-Birds still have an outside chance of clinching a berth in the state tournament, something they still have their eyes set on, Galicia said.

“We still have a young team, and we’re still growing,” Galicia said. “We have flashes of really good things, but it’s still been up and down. But, we’ll keep battling.”