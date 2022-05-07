Jordan Griess' PK propels East girls past Laramie

CHEYENNE – Jordan Griess was thinking of Cheyenne East’s seniors when she stepped to the penalty spot Friday night.

“I just wanted to score for them so we could win on Senior Night,” the sophomore said. “We had played hard and come close a lot, so I just wanted to put one ball in and win for the seniors. I tried to be confident when I walked up there, because I wanted them to be able to walk away from their final home match with a win.”

Griess’ left-footed shot clanged against the bottom of the crossbar and landed behind the goal line as Laramie backup goalkeeper Sienna Osborne dove to her left in the 64th minute. That was the lone goal of the night in the Lady Thunderbirds’ 1-0 victory.

“Keeping the ball in front of us has been a focus in practice, and our defenders executed that well,” East coach Rebecca Valdez said. “They really kept it simple. When you do that, it’s hard to get in and get chances.

“(Laramie) has some fast girls who can be hard to defend, but our girls really played strong.”

Griess’ penalty kick came as the result of a handball in the penalty area by Lady Plainsmen junior Alexia Lucero. It was the second PK East (6-7-1 overall, 6-5-1 Class 4A East Conference) got in the second half.

The first came when junior defender Maya Peterson – who started the match in goal – fouled East freshman Brooklyn Paskett inside the 18. East senior Tayler Miller’s low, righty shot went just wide of the left upright to keep the score 0-0 in the 46th.

East got 14 shots on the night, with 10 going on goal. Laramie (11-4, 8-4) put six of its nine shots on frame. Most of the Plainsmen’s shots on goal came on direct kicks well outside the penalty area.

“(East) had a ton of numbers back, and that deterred us a little bit,” Laramie coach Justine Tydings said. “But we kept looking for that final pass into the attacking third. We talked about it a little bit before the game, and it just wasn’t quite there.

“Honestly, we still had some decent opportunities for the crew we have and the lack of depth we have right now. I was actually pretty pleased with our performance.”

The Plainsmen were without the services of sophomore goalkeeper Mckenna Barham, who suffered an injury during a 1-0 win over visiting Cheyenne Central on Wednesday. Laramie still doesn’t know if it will have Barham for next week’s 4A East regional, Tydings said.

Peterson stopped three shots in the first half before moving to her traditional defender role. Osborne turned away five shots, and another slammed off a Plainsmen defender before going out of harm’s way.

Osborne managed to keep a pair of dangerous second-half chances out of the goal despite not catching them cleanly.

“We didn’t have a lot of chances, but they both did a very good job of coming in as backups,” Griess said.

A lot of East’s shots on goal came from outside the 18. Valdez wanted her team to test Laramie’s keepers.

“Some of those shots maybe weren’t the best quality, but we were trying to find ways to score,” Valdez said. “At least we were taking some shots. We haven’t always been the best about taking shots when we have the opportunity.”

EAST 1, LARAMIE 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Goal: East, J. Griess (penalty kick), 64.

Shots: Laramie 9, East 14. Shots on goal: Laramie 6, East 10. Saves: Laramie 9 (Peterson 3, Osborne 5, Team 1); East 6 (Kershaw 6).

Corner kicks: Laramie 4, East 7. Offsides: Laramie 0. East 0. Fouls: Laramie 9, East 6. Yellow cards: Laramie 2 (Sell, 36. Lucero, 71); East 1 (Pierson, 46).