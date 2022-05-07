Plainsmen finish regular season with win against East

LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys soccer team proved its first loss after a 10-game winning streak stung a bit, and followed with a convincing win.

The Plainsmen, after being on the wrong end of a 1-0 at Cheyenne Central on Wednesday, didn’t waste any time righting the ship for a 6-0 win against Cheyenne East to close out the regular season Friday evening at Deti Stadium.

“The Central loss actually did us some good as far as lighting that fire again and to have the team remember what it feels like because it’s been a while,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “We haven’t loss since the first weekend of the season and it was a good wake-up call for us to know every game counts and every moment counts.”

Laramie ended the regular season at 13-2 overall and 11-1 in the Class 4A East Conference. The T-Birds dropped to 3-9-2 and 2-8-2.

Laramie scored four goals within the first six minutes of the game with freshman Sammy Heaney assisting on the first three. He sent sharp and crisp passes to senior Cameron Hoberg for the first two in the second and fourth minutes, and another gift to senior Christian Smith in the fifth minute.

“Sammy came out strong,” said Hoberg, who notched a three-goal hat trick in the game. “He’s a hard-working player and we just put it in the back of the next when he gave us those great passes. As a team, we were passing really well. East is a good team and we just played better against them than we usually do.”

Heaney was then rewarded with a goal in the sixth minute after an assist from junior Gage Hepworth. Hoberg’s third goal was after a nice feed from freshman Paulo Mellizo in the 21st for a 5-0 lead at the halftime break.

“There was obviously a lack of focus and a lack of intensity at the beginning of the game,” East coach Ryan Cameron said. “When you put yourself down 4-0 in less than six minutes of the game, it’s pretty tough to mentally come back from that. That’s on me as a coach to put my team in a better position to start a game than we did tonight. I have to figure out a way of making sure our team is ready to play.”

“Even with the adversity, I still thought our kids did some positive things throughout the game and had some kids who really battled. It’s easy to give in to an early result like that and not continue to battle.”

Hepworth notched the final tally in the 58th minute with an assist from sophomore Karson Busch.

In a display of sportsmanship and respect for two of Laramie’s starters on senior night, Cheyenne East casually pushed the ball for the kickoff toward senior goalkeeper Talon Luckie for one final save. East then let Luckie pass the ball to senior Landon Whisenant, who promptly kicked the ball out of bounds so they could be subbed out of the game. Luckie is out for the rest of the season after suffering a facial injury a week ago and Whisenant was not going to play because of illness.

“It meant a lot to go out there and be on the field with the guys for the last conference match for myself and Landon Whisenant,” Luckie said.