Cowboys announce two junior college signees

University of Wyoming wrestling coach Mark Branch announced the signing of two junior college standouts on Thursday.

Garrett Ricks and Tyce Raddon are both set to join the Cowboys for the 2022-23 season.

“We are thrilled to be adding two outstanding transfers today,” assistant coach McCade Ford said. “As we went through the recruiting process it was clear that both Garrett and Tyce embody our philosophy of living Cowboy tough. I have no doubt that both these guys will come in and immediately make a big impact on our program moving forward.”

Ricks joins the program following an impressive two-year stint at Western Wyoming College, where he was a two-time NJCAA All-American. He finished third at the NJCAA National Tournament in 2021, and won the NJCAA title at 125 pounds this year. In addition to winning a junior college national championship, Ricks has put together solid results against Division I opponents — including a second-place finish at the Cowboy Open and fourth-place finish at the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Raddon was a teammate of Ricks’ at Western Wyoming, earning NJCAA All-American honors at 184 pounds after finishing third at this year’s national tournament. He also turned in a second-place finish at the Cowboy Open last season.