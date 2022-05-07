Shredding Event at the Senior Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular spot to grab a snack at Lake Nokomis plans to open next week, but you’ll want to enjoy it while you can, because this summer will be its last. The owners of Sandcastle posted on Facebook that it will close after this season. The owners wrote, Sandcastle has been a joy, a beast, and a wonderful opportunity. They say the past couple years have been hard and they are looking for different things in life. Sandcastle opened in 2013 under chef Doug Flicker and his wife Amy Greeley, part of an emerging trend of chef-driven concession stands.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO