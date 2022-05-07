ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Restoration of former commuter train line between Reading and Philadelphia takes step forward

By Maggie Mancini
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders in Chester County recently joined those in Berks and Montgomery counties to establish a transportation authority that will oversee plans to restore a defunct passenger train line in the suburbs that once connected Philadelphia and Reading. It will be called the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority. It's creation...

CBS Philly

SEPTA Says Its Making Changes To Protect Passengers After Series Of Attacks, Adding ‘Outreach Specialists’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CEO of SEPTA answered some pointed questions over safety concerns during a budget hearing with Philadelphia City Council on Tuesday. SEPTA’s CEO testified to what CBS3 reported last month that the transit agency has dozens of vacancies in its police department as safety continues to be a major issue for riders. As SEPTA works to get ridership to pre-pandemic levels, those who use the transit system sometimes feel worried about their safety. “You gotta be concerned if someone’s going to do something to you. I don’t take my kids on SEPTA at all,” rider Wadira Ryan said. “People have...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Aqua Pennsylvania to Close U.S. 1 North Ramp to Route 352 Middletown Township

MIDDLETOWN TWP, PA — The ramp from U.S. 1 North (Baltimore Pike) to Route 352 (Middletown Road/New Middletown Road) is scheduled to close weeknights in Middletown Township, Delaware County, on Monday, May 9, through Friday, May 20, for utility construction, announced the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Delaware Man Arrested in Pennsylvania on Theft Charges

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced the arrest of 49-year-old Damone Jones of Townsend, Delaware in connection with a theft that occurred at the Walmart Supercenter located at 516 School House Rd in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on April 12, 2022, Troopers responded to...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
#Rail Service#Infrastructure#Commuters#Septa#Srpra
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of Allentown man

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County coroner's office is looking for the family of an Allentown man who died Sunday. David Ritchie, 62, was pronounced dead Sunday evening in Allentown, the coroner's office said. He died of natural causes. Anyone with information on his next of kin is asked to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Serial Bank Robber from Delaware County Sentenced

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Michael George, 31, of Broomall, PA, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $4,790 in both forfeiture and restitution by United States District Judge Joel H. Slomsky for committing four bank robberies over the course of about a week in March 2020.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pedestrian killed in Bethlehem Pike crash in Montgomery County

HATFIELD TWP. Pa. - Police said 63-year-old man was struck and killed Friday night near the 700 block of Bethlehem Pike. Police responded to the scene around 8:50 p.m. and say that man was hit by a car traveling south in the left lane as he was trying to cross the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and his identity is being held until they can notify his next of kin.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's Largest Restaurant Opens on Penn's Landing Waterfront

The self-proclaimed largest restaurant in Philadelphia opened this week along the Delaware River in Penn's Landing. FCM Hospitality cut the ribbon Tuesday on Liberty Point at 211 S. Columbus Blvd., adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum. The sprawling 28,000 square foot restaurant can host around 1,400 people at once over...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

