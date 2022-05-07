Stimulus Check: Do You Qualify for a $300 Rebate in May?

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO