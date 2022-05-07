Here’s What It Would Take for Another Stimulus Plan to Arrive in 2022

Millions of Americans have signed a petition calling for another COVID-19 stimulus check as record-high inflation wreaks havoc on family budgets. But how likely are lawmakers in Washington, D.C. to give in to these demands and make another direct deposit into people’s bank accounts?

This would have to happen for a fourth stimulus check to be approved.

Only in these circumstances is another stimulus check possible.

If a majority of the US House of Representatives and Senate vote for additional direct payment — and if President Joe Biden signs a financial relief bill into law authorizing the distribution of more funds — is another stimulus check possible.

Many Democrats would likely support a proposal that would give the public more money. Several recommendations have been made that would provide additional stimulus relief. Build Back Better, which offered parents an expanded Child Tax Credit, and several bills that would pay money to most Americans to help them deal with high gas prices, are examples. To date, none of these bills have passed.

Democrats have a slim majority in the House of Representatives is a significant issue. And their Senate majority is even smaller. There are only 50 senators who generally vote with the Democrats, and if the Senate splits evenly, Vice President Kamala Harris could be the tie-breaker.

To make matters more complex, Republicans can use a procedural maneuver known as the filibuster to stop most legislation from passing through the Senate. 60 votes would be required to end a filibuster and pass a bill. If another stimulus bill is passed through the regular legislative process, at least ten Republicans must vote yes.

Democrats can also use a procedure known as reconciliation to pass a bill. Filibusters are not allowed on reconciliation bills. This is how the last stimulus package passed despite Republican opposition. This, however, would necessitate the support of all 50 Democrats in the Senate.

This means that for another stimulus bill to pass, either every Democrat in the Senate must support it unanimously or 10 Republican senators must vote in favor of it.

Is it likely that more stimulus bills will be passed?

When inflation is rising, several conservative Democrats have expressed concerns about providing more money for people to spend. They have stated that they believe a large spending bill would increase demand for goods and services, worsening inflation by driving prices higher. As a result, another stimulus bill in the Senate is unlikely to pass without the support of 50 Democrats.

And, given that Republicans opposed the previous stimulus package, even when the pandemic was much worse, it’s unlikely that ten Republicans would vote in favor of more financial aid.

As a result, receiving an additional direct payment is slim. Another check is only likely if economic conditions deteriorate significantly and lawmakers are forced to act. If the country falls into a deep recession, another payment may be made if a new COVID variant results in more lockdowns.

Stimulus Check: Do You Qualify for a $300 Rebate in May?

However, outside of these circumstances, another stimulus payment in 2022 is extremely unlikely.