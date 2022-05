Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd certainly is not going the diplomatic route after officiating became a controversy in Game 4 of the team’s playoff series against Phoenix. The Mavericks won Sunday to even up the Western Conference semifinals at two games a piece. They were aided by Suns guard Chris Paul spending much of the game in foul trouble. Paul played just 23 minutes in Sunday’s game, and fouled out with ten minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The sixth foul was particularly controversial, and the Suns definitely seemed to feel that the Mavericks were embellishing minor contact in a bid to draw fouls.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO