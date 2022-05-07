ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bret Hart on potential role in AEW: 'Right now, I'm happy at home'

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBret Hart says he would love to be part of AEW but for right now, he's happy being at home. Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, the 64-year-old says that he wants to be remembered as a wrestler and not as a manager or in another role. He also said that right...

www.yardbarker.com

Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
ComicBook

WrestleMania Backlash: Charlotte Flair Already Has an Excuse In Case Ronda Rousey Beats Her

Charlotte Flair will once again defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey tonight at WrestleMania Backlash. "The Queen" was successful against the UFC Hall of Famer last month thanks to an unconscious referee and a timely running big boot to a distracted Rousey. But this time around it's an I Quit Match, which consistently favors the babyface barring certain shenanigans (think The Rock vs. Mankind at Royal Rumble 1999).
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Taking Time Off From WWE

Charlotte Flair is no longer the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. She dropped the title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at the WrestleMania Backlash event in Providence, R.I on Sunday night. On the broadcast, WWE did an injury angle to give Flair an out of storylines. Fightful...
ComicBook

(Photo) Cody Rhodes Left WrestleMania Backlash With Nasty Bruises on His Back

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE's WrestleMania Backlash against Seth Rollins, the opponent he faced in his shocking WWE Return at WrestleMania. The two tore the house down and started off Backlash in style, and it's going to be difficult for any match on the card to top it. It did take a physical toll on Rhodes, as you can witness firsthand in a new photo shared on Twitter. The photo, which you can see below, shows Rhodes' back and face, and his back looks pretty rough after the back and forth with Rollins. You can check out the post below.
The Spun

A Former WWE Star Might Never Wrestle Again

From 2012 to 2020, Windham Lawrence Rotunda, known by his stage name Bray Wyatt, was one of WWE's biggest stars. But less than one year after his release from the company, his days as a wrestler appear to be over. According to WrestlingNews.co, a friend of Wyatt has said that...
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Hints That He’s Leaving WWE

Roman Reigns has been one of WWE’s top stars for some time now, but he’s really taken his career to the next level ever since he embraced his Tribal Chief persona. However, there’s no telling how much longer his run at the top could last. On Saturday...
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Reportedly Written Off TV

The WWE roster is loaded with talent at the moment, but you never know when one of the company’s top stars may need to take some time off. On Sunday night Charlotte Flair dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and it looks like the title change was done to get Flair off TV for a while.
ComicBook

WWE Backlash: Fans Shocked At Pat McAfee's The Fiend Reference

When the WWE let Bray Wyatt loose, the fan wrestling community was stunned, with the masked superstar having yet to make a return to the wrestling world since leaving the company. Now, it seems that the Fiend was able to make a return at the latest Pay-Per-View event in quite the unorthodox way as Pat McAfee thought he spotted the demonic wrestler in the crowd, and fans are stunned at Bray Wyatt's mention. With Backlash already seeing Rhea Ripley joining Edge's dark faction in Judgement Day, Backlash has definitely been a dark one this year.
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 9, 2022. – The post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video looking at how The Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in last night’s six-man main event. We’re now live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley Aligns With Edge At WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley has joined Judgment Day. For the second straight month, Edge picked up a victory over AJ Styles with a little help from a new friend. Styles eas perched up on the top rope, ready to put Edge away, when a brawl involve Damian Priest and Finn Balor spilled into the ring.
UPI News

Ronda Rousey becomes WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

May 9 (UPI) -- Ronda Rousey became the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE's WrestleMania Backlash event. Rousey won the title after defeating Charlotte Flair in a violent I Quit match on Sunday. The bout is won after one competitor forces the other one to say "I quit." The hard-hitting...
PWMania

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event will take place tonight from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the final announced card:. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c) Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW...
