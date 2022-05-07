ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Palladium to present Judy Carmichael, Nate Najar

By TAMPA BAY NEWSPAPERS STAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG — Judy Carmichael will take the stage Friday, May 13, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org. Nate Najar also will perform. Carmichael — a Grammy nominated pianist and...

