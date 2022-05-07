ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings won’t leave Cam Bynum out in cold after drafting Lewis Cine

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RB0In_0fWNDhtP00

Camryn Bynum’s time as a starter was over before it even began the moment NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the Minnesota Vikings had selected safety Lewis Cine with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

In a league where depth charts change like the seasons, it initially looked like the second-year defensive back would be the odd man out.

Cine is a wrecking ball in a helmet and shoulder pads, and he was the first draft selection of first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The new regime was never going to reach that high for a player just to watch him ride the bench.

But the timing was just awkward.

Not long ago, Bynum talked about his desire to be the greatest player of all time on offense and defense. He was speaking with the conviction of a man that knew—or at the very least felt like—he was going to start for the Vikings in 2022.

And why wouldn’t he feel that way? Xavier Woods, Minnesota’s ironman in 2021, signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason. So outside of six-time Pro Bowler Harrison Smith, Bynum was literally the team’s only viable option left as a starter—until the 2022 NFL draft happened.

The safety depth chart will have Smith and Cine listed as the top-two players on the roster. That’s one early prediction you can take to the bank. But that doesn’t mean Bynum won’t have a significant role on defense.

When resetting the depth chart at the safety position, I touched on the possibility of having Bynum fill in as a nickel corner in defensive packages that utilize three safeties on the field at the same time. Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was a longtime defensive backs coach, and he has a tendency of getting creative with his personnel in the backfield.

A nugget from The Athletic’s Chad Graff in his recent post-draft notes backs up that line of thinking when touching on a meeting between Donatell and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Graff wrote:

“One of the topics they discussed was how they can play three safeties — Harrison Smith, Cam Bynum and Cine — on the field at the same time. Bynum was a collegiate corner and is someone they could try out in nickel at times. Another option would be to have Cine play near the line of scrimmage, given his tackling prowess, with Bynum and Smith deep.”

The Vikings are expecting to have much more versatility given the unique skill sets of all three players. Cine is an absolute thumper with good coverage skills, while Smith is a jack-of-all-trades on the field—a sure-handed tackler with incredible passing defense.

Meanwhile, Bynum has starting experience at safety with a background at the corner spot. These are all moveable pieces on a chessboard for Donatell to checkmate opposing offenses.

Bynum won’t be left out in the cold with Cine on the roster. It simply means the Vikings will get even more creative when thinking up ways to get him on the field.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield's support in Browns locker room 'poisoned' after Odell Beckham Jr.'s release

It looks like Baker Mayfield lost a lot of Cleveland Browns’ locker room support after popular teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut from the team during last season. Beckham, Jr.’s tenure with the Browns did not at all deliver on the promise after the franchise gave up and first- and a third-round pick in 2019 for the former New York Giants wide receiver. He never played a full season over his first three years with the team and his numbers were well below what he did during his Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
The Spun

Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ndamukong Suh

There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a decision on the 2022 season. One of them reportedly won't be back. According to a report from The Athletic, it doesn't sound like Ndamukong Suh will return for...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Roger Goodell
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Big Blue View

Should the Giants have drafted Nakobe Dean?

Should the New York Giants have drafted Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean? During the 2022 NFL Draft, Dean’s free fall was a mystery. A player thought to be a potential late-first or early-second round pick, Dean fell all the way to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 83. Voters in this...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Carolina Panthers
Yardbarker

Bears Rookie Being Mentored by Current Packers Starter

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears are two of the oldest rivalries in sports. However, there are some bonds that are formed beyond the NFL gridiron. One of those is between players who go to the same college or university. For this reason, Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker has been mentored by Packers safety Adrian Amos for almost a year. The two both played college football at Penn State.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: High School Football Coach Calls Out Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders called out high school football programs on social media earlier this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach wants his program, Jackson State, to receive the same amount of respect as the Ohio States and the Alabamas of the world when they're at high school programs.
NFL
FanSided

Falcons new QB Desmond Ridder’s jersey number is ironic

The Atlanta Falcons believe that they found their new franchise quarterback for the next decade-plus. Desmond Ridder joins the Falcons after a stellar career as Cincinnati’s signal-caller and leader. Ridder will always have a legacy in Cincinnati as he led them to an improbable college football playoff berth, he...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Josh McDaniels continues to plunder Bill Belichick’s Patriots personnel

Are we going to witness the smackdown of all smackdowns when the New England Patriots square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022?. Josh McDaniels, who jettisoned the Pats this offseason to take the head job in Las Vegas, has now completed the trifecta. He first began by swiping coaches from Bill Belichick’s staff, which seemingly broke the six-time champion’s No. 1 rule. Then he took a key player in Brandon Bolden (and others) in free agency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

49ers reportedly have Jimmy Garoppolo trade plan

While the drama surrounding Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns seems like it might play out for a long time to come, the San Francisco 49ers sound like they have a very clear timeline in place to trade Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, if Garoppolo can get medically...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy