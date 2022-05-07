ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Free all-day health fair coming to Glendale

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481lyP_0fWNCUTT00

YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix will be offering a day-long free health fair at its Glendale location.

The day of personal preventative health care goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 13 at the facility at 8561 N. 61st Ave., Glendale. Various organizations will be on site, and all are welcome.

Here’s the schedule:

  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Mammogram Bus – sponsored by Arizona Complete Health
  • 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Maricopa County Public Health — COVID vaccines and flu shots + free COVID test home kits
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Diabetes screenings provided by U of A public health
  • 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Free vision screenings, that include glasses and readers — sponsored by Arizona Complete Health

Call 602-258-0990 or email info@ywcaaz.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Breakfast In Tucson, Arizona?

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. If you can't get breakfast at home, then you will naturally seek out a restaurant. Tucson has many travelers that visit the city every year, and thus there are some great breakfast spots. Sometimes a simple breakfast with a few eggs and some toast is better than a complicated omelet, but there are also times when a complicated omelet will soothe the soul.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Willow Massage & Spa in Gilbert suddenly closes

Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Chandler Police arrested Rankin, 54, a former Pinal County Sheriff’s Deputy. According to court records, Rankin was caught with wedding guest checks and gift cards still on him, along with some drug-related materials. Former Peoria detective working as a...
GILBERT, AZ
KOLD-TV

38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)
ARIZONA STATE
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Mesa: An Arizonan Gem to Enjoy

Pictured: Turkey cranberry sandwich from Knuckle Sandwiches | Photo credit:Knuckle Sandwiches. The third-largest city in the state has more to offer than desert vistas. Located in the Sonoran Desert and given its hot desert climate, Mesa might be overshadowed by a few other popular spots when it comes to travel destinations within Arizona. But this less explored section of the state—the third-largest city here—is the first autism-certified city in the country and the first destination to make it a part of its diversity and inclusion efforts.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fair#Arizona Complete Health#Health Care#Ywca Metropolitan Phoenix#Covid
AZFamily

Phoenix homeowner issued code violation for tarp to help homeless couple

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner said she was given a notice of an ordinance violation for having a blue tarp on her porch, but she says it was to provide shade for a homeless couple who is temporarily staying there. Liza Kurtz moved into her home near downtown Phoenix in mid-April. The previous owner had been working on the house for about a year and allowed a well-known homeless couple in the neighborhood to stay on the porch while the house was empty for a few months.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Amid drought, Facebook’s Mesa campus grows bigger

Less than a year ago, Mesa City Council approved a development and water agreement for a large data center with a mysterious Delaware-based company called Redale LLC. That company turned out to be Facebook. Under its May 2021 development agreement with Mesa, Facebook would build a 1 million square foot...
MESA, AZ
Glendale Independent

Philip Dean Clowes

Philip Dean Clowes (Age 59) died after a long illness in Scottsdale, AZ, on April 26, 2022.He is survived by two daughters, Casey Clowes and Shannon Renner, and his former spouse DeeAnne Boyer ...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
AZFamily

Some affluent areas in Arizona are designated as ‘distressed’ under federal program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When President Donald Trump created the “Opportunity Zone” program in 2017, the intent was to inject investor capital into distressed communities. The goal was to help revitalize places like Coolidge, Arizona. But more than four years after the program began, there is little or no data to show if the opportunity zones created the intended prosperity.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
907
Followers
927
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy