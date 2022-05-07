Development Wells for May 7, 2022
Texas RRCD 7C
Irion County
Compass Energy Operating LLC
Sheen 8A-11 #1H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1541 fwl, 135 fnl, Sec 8, Blk 6, Abst. 1007, H&TC RR, 16 nw Mertzon; TD 6569; API #42-235-36527
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Rocker B #160H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 607 fnl, 1165 fwl, Sec 111, Blk 1, Abst. 621, T&P RR, 12.5 nw Barnhart; TD 8763; API #42-235-36458
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Rocker B #161H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 621 fnl, 1192 fwl, Sec 111, Blk 1, Abst. 621, T&P RR, 12.6 nw Barnhart; TD 8763; API #42-235-36459
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Rocker B #162H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 635 fnl, 1218 fwl, Sec 111, Blk 1, Abst. 621, T&P RR, 12.6 nw Barnhart; TD 8763; API #42-235-36460
Tom Green County
S&M Drilling LLC
Maxwell Turner #10
Hall (San Andres); 330 fsl, 1559 fwl, Sec 62, Blk 5, Abst. 8102, H&TC RR, 5 w Carlsbad; TD 2000; API #42-451-32896
Upton County
COG Operating LLC
TXL Holzgraf Y7 #2603MH
Pegasus (Consolidated)-Horizontal; 2285 fwl, 290 fnl, Sec 35, Blk 41, T-4-S, Abst. 479, T&P RR, 25.1 sw Midland; TD 10000; API #42-461-42114
COG Operating LLC
TXL Holzgraf Y8 #2603BH
Pegasus (Consolidated)-Horizontal; 2245 fwl, 290 fnl, Sec 35, Blk 41, T-4-S, Abst. 479, T&P RR, 25.1 sw Midland; TD 10000; API #42-461-42115
COG Operating LLC
TXL Holzgraf Y9 #2604MH
Pegasus (Consolidated)-Horizontal; 2365 fwl, 290 fnl, Sec 35, Blk 41, T-4-S, Abst. 479, T&P RR, 25.1 sw Midland; TD 10000; API #42-461-42116
COG Operating LLC
TXL Holzgraf Y10 #2604LH
Pegasus (Consolidated)-Horizontal; 2325 fwl, 290 fnl, Sec 35, Blk 41, T-4-S, Abst. 479, T&P RR, 25.1 sw Midland; TD 10000; API #42-461-42117
COG Operating LLC
Neal Ranch 42 Unit #4232AH
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 330 fnl, 1320 fel, Sec 43, Blk 40, T-5-S, Abst. 473, T&P RR, 22 nw Rankin; TD 10000; API #42-461-40249
Driftwood Energy Operating LLC
Ponderosa East A #7H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1845 fnl, 2446 fwl, Sec 25, Abst. 253, HE&WT RR, 1.2 ne Rankin; TD 9000; API #42-461-42118
Driftwood Energy Operating LLC
Ponderosa East A #8H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1845 fnl, 2466 fwl, Sec 25, Abst. 253, HE&WT RR, 1.2 ne Rankin; TD 9000; API #42-461-42119
Driftwood Energy Operating LLC
Ponderosa East B #9H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1845 fnl, 2486 fwl, Sec 25, Abst. 253, HE&WT RR, 1.2 ne Rankin; TD 9000; API #42-461-42120
Driftwood Energy Operating LLC
Ponderosa East C #10H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1845 fnl, 2506 fwl, Sec 25, Abst. 253, HE&WT RR, 1.2 ne Rankin; TD 9000; API #42-461-42121
Driftwood Energy Operating LLC
Ponderosa East C #11H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1845 fnl, 2526 fwl, Sec 25, Abst. 253, HE&WT RR, 1.2 ne Rankin; TD 9000; API #42-461-42122
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Kendall 23-11A #1H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 358 fnl, 1066 fwl, Sec 26, Blk 40, T-5-S, Abst. 1511, T&P RR, 12.8 w Midkiff; TD 10150; API #42-461-42068
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
JRS Farms 13-25A #1H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 120 fnl, 1532 fwl, Sec 13, Blk 39, T-5-S, Abst. 429, T&P RR, 5.9 sw Midkiff; TD 10826; API #42-461-42084
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
JRS Farms 13-25B #2H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 100 fnl, 1532 fwl, Sec 13, Blk 39, T-5-S, Abst. 429, T&P RR, 5.9 sw Midkiff; TD 10826; API #42-461-42085
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
JRS Farms 13-25C #3H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 80 fnl, 1532 fwl, Sec 13, Blk 39, T-5-S, Abst. 429, T&P RR, 5.9 sw Midkiff; TD 10826; API #42-461-42086
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
JRS Farms 13-25D #4H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 60 fnl, 1532 fwl, Sec 13, Blk 39, T-5-S, Abst. 429, T&P RR, 5.9 sw Midkiff; TD 10826; API #42-461-42087
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
JRS Farms 13-25E #5H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 40 fnl, 1531 fwl, Sec 13, Blk 39, T-5-S, Abst. 429, T&P RR, 5.9 sw Midkiff; TD 10826; API #42-461-42088
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
JRS Farms 13-25F #6H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 20 fnl, 1531 fwl, Sec 13, Blk 39, T-5-S, Abst. 429, T&P RR, 5.9 sw Midkiff; TD 10826; API #42-461-42089
Texas RRCD 8
Andrews County
Diamondback E&P LLC
UL Lake Valley 10-19 B #2MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1364 fel, 941 fsl, Sec 5, Blk 7, Abst. 190U, ULS, 19.2 ne Andrews; TD 13000; API #42-003-48588
Diamondback E&P LLC
UL Lake Valley 10-19 C #2LS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1314 fel, 941 fsl, Sec 5, Blk 7, Abst. 190U, ULS, 19.2 ne Andrews; TD 13000; API #42-003-48589
Diamondback E&P LLC
UL Lake Valley 10-19 D #3JM
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1289 fel, 941 fsl, Sec 5, Blk 7, Abst. 190U, ULS, 19.2 ne Andrews; TD 13000; API #42-003-48590
Diamondback E&P LLC
UL Lake Valley 10-19 E #4MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1239 fel, 941 fsl, Sec 5, Blk 7, Abst. 190U, ULS, 19.2 ne Andrews; TD 13000; API #42-003-48591
Diamondback E&P LLC
UL Lake Valley 10-19 F #1WA
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1339 fel, 941 fsl, Sec 5, Blk 7, Abst. 190U, ULS, 19.2 ne Andrews; TD 13000; API #42-003-48592
Diamondback E&P LLC
UL Lake Valley 10-19 G #2WA
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1265 fel, 941 fsl, Sec 5, Blk 7, Abst. 190U, ULS, 19.2 ne Andrews; TD 13000; API #42-003-48593
Elevation Resources LLC
UL G 9-33 A #1H
Emma (Barnett Shale)-Horizontal; 1138 fwl, 1760 fnl, Sec 28, Blk 9, Abst. 264U, ULS, 11.03 sw Andrews; TD 15000; API #42-003-48599
Elevation Resources LLC
UL G 9-33 B #2H
Emma (Barnett Shale)-Horizontal; 1138 fwl, 1790 fnl, Sec 28, Blk 9, Abst. 264U, ULS, 11.03 sw Andrews; TD 15000; API #42-003-48600
Fasken Oil and Ranch Ltd.
Fee “BP” #1315WA
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1260 fnl, 379 fwl, Sec 24, Blk 40, T-1-N, Abst. 1144, T&P RR, 7.8 ne Gardendale; TD 10000; API #42-003-48594
Fasken Oil and Ranch Ltd.
Fee “BP” #1316WB
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1260 fnl, 412 fwl, Sec 24, Blk 40, T-1-N, Abst. 1144, T&P RR, 7.8 ne Gardendale; TD 10200; API #42-003-48595
Crane County
Blackbeard Operating LLC
Buccaneer #14
Sand Hills (Wichita-Albany); 987 fnl, 1361 fel, Sec 5, Blk B-21, Abst. 312, PSL, 24.4 nw Crane; TD 9000; API #42-103-36990
Slant Operating LLC
J.B. Tubb A/C 1 #502
Sand Hills (Tubb); 2395 fsl, 1962 fel, Sec 5, Blk 32, Abst. 1145, PSL, 16.1 nw Crane; TD 5800; API #42-103-36989
Culberson County
Chevron USA Inc.
Hay Winston 17/20 D #0011WA
Ford West (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 1343 fnl, 384 fwl, Sec 17, Blk 58, T-1, Abst. 2647, T&P RR, 14.69 nw Orla; TD 12000; API #42-109-33866
Chevron USA Inc.
Hay Winston 17/20 E #0012WA
Ford West (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 13425 fnl, 401 fwl, Sec 17, Blk 58, T-1, Abst. 2647, T&P RR, 14.69 nw Orla; TD 12000; API #42-109-33867
Cimarex Energy Co
Foolish Pleasure 6 Fee G #7H
Ford West (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 340 fsl, 1379 fel, Sec 6, Blk 59, T-2, Abst. 5550, T&P RR, 17.4 nw Orla; TD 15000; API #42-109-33868
Cimarex Energy Co
Foolish Pleasure 6 Fee H #8H
Ford West (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 340 fsl, 1359 fel, Sec 6, Blk 59, T-2, Abst. 5550, T&P RR, 17.4 nw Orla; TD 15000; API #42-109-33869
Cimarex Energy Co
Foolish Pleasure 6 Fee I #9H
Ford West (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 340 fsl, 1339 fel, Sec 6, Blk 59, T-2, Abst. 5550, T&P RR, 17.4 nw Orla; TD 15000; API #42-109-33870
Ector County
Acoma Operating LLC
Moss #1
Mosswell (Strawn 8720); 1400 fwl, 2600 fsl, Sec 42, Blk 44, T-2-S, Abst. 1133, T&P RR, 15 w Odessa; TD 8980; API #42-135-43886
Acoma Operating LLC
Moss #2
Mosswell (Strawn 8720); 900 fwl, 1600 fsl, Sec 42, Blk 44, T-2-S, Abst. 1133, T&P RR, 15 w Odessa; TD 8980; API #42-135-43887
Acoma Operating LLC
Moss #3
Mosswell (Strawn 8720); 1000 fwl, 1500 fnl, Sec 42, Blk 44, T-2-S, Abst. 1133, T&P RR, 15 w Odessa; TD 8980; API #42-135-43888
Continental Resources Inc.
Gardendale 121 13A #1H
Emma (Mississippian)-Horizontal; 1291 fnl, 1443 fwl, Sec 13, Blk 42, T-1-S, Abst. 90, T&P RR, 10.7 ne Odessa; TD 11768; API #42-135-43884
Occidental Permian Ltd.
South Foster Unit #229
Foster-Directional; 1376 fsl, 1352 fel, Sec 19, Blk 42, T-2-S, Abst. 117, T&P RR, 2.9 w Odessa; TD 9000; API #42-135-43889
Occidental Permian Ltd.
South Foster Unit #230
Foster-Directional; 1566 fsl, 454 fel, Sec 19, Blk 42, T-2-S, Abst. 117, T&P RR, 2.6 w Odessa; TD 9000; API #42-135-43890
Occidental Permian Ltd.
South Foster Unit #231
Foster-Directional; 1574 fsl, 20 fel, Sec 19, Blk 42, T-2-S, Abst. 117, T&P RR, 2.6 w Odessa; TD 9000; API #42-135-43891
Occidental Permian Ltd.
South Foster Unit #232
Foster; 650 fsl, 1984 fel, Sec 19, Blk 42, T-2-S, Abst. 117, T&P RR, 3 w Odessa; TD 9000; API #42-135-43892
Occidental Permian Ltd.
South Foster Unit #234
Foster-Directional; 816 fsl, 386 fel, Sec 19, Blk 42, T-2-S, Abst. 117, T&P RR, 2.8 w Odessa; TD 9000; API #42-135-43893
Howard County
Callon Petroleum Operating Co.
Dunkin Unit #5AH
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 326 fnl, 561 fwl, Sec 20, Blk 33, T-3-N, Abst. 1245, T&P RR, 5 w Vealmoor; TD 8900; API #42-227-41707
Callon Petroleum Operating Co.
Dunkin Unit #12H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 326 fnl, 531 fwl, Sec 20, Blk 33, T-3-N, Abst. 1245, T&P RR, 5 w Vealmoor; TD 8900; API #42-227-41708
Hannathon Petroleum LLC
Morgan Chevron 37-48 A Unit #1HD
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1900 fnl, 2540 fel, Sec 36, Blk 32, T-1-S, Abst. 1290, T&P RR, 7.75 se Big Spring; TD 10000; API #42-227-41726
Hannathon Petroleum LLC
Morgan Chevron 37-48 B Unit #2HD
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1925 fnl, 2540 fel, Sec 36, Blk 32, T-1-S, Abst. 1290, T&P RR, 7.75 se Big Spring; TD 10000; API #42-227-41727
Hannathon Petroleum LLC
Morgan Chevron 37-48 C Unit #3HD
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1950 fnl, 2540 fel, Sec 36, Blk 32, T-1-S, Abst. 1290, T&P RR, 7.75 se Big Spring; TD 10000; API #42-227-41728
Hannathon Petroleum LLC
Morgan Chevron 37-48 D Unit #4HD
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1975 fnl, 2540 fel, Sec 36, Blk 32, T-1-S, Abst. 1290, T&P RR, 7.75 se Big Spring; TD 10000; API #42-227-41729
Highpeak Energy Holdings LLC
Powell 27-15 B Unit D #D 7H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 236 fsl, 530 fwl, Sec 26, Blk 31, T-1-S, Abst. 1325, T&P RR, 7.3 ne Forstan; TD 6200; API #42-227-41730
Highpeak Energy Holdings LLC
Partee 34-46 B Unit #D 7H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 261 fsl, 530 fwl, Sec 26, Blk 31, T-1-S, Abst. 1325, T&P RR, 7.3 ne Forsan; TD 6200; API #42-227-41731
Highpeak Energy Holdings LLC
Mitchell 47-31 B Unit #A 7H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 292 fnl, 2200 fwl, Sec 2, Blk 30, T-1-N, Abst. 1382, T&P RR, 8.9 ne Coahoma; TD 6400; API #42-227-41754
Oxy USA Inc.
Rock Spring 0910MP #1H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 327 fsl, 680 fwl, Sec 9, Blk 33, T-1-S, Abst. 362, T&P RR, 5.1 sw Big Spring; TD 9000; API #42-227-41732
Oxy USA Inc.
Rock Spring 0920JP #2H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 327 fsl, 720 fwl, Sec 9, Blk 33, T-1-S, Abst. 362, T&P RR, 5.1 sw Big Spring; TD 9000; API #42-227-41733
Surge Operating LLC
Oldham Trust West #1SH
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 344 fnl, 1051 fwl, Sec 25, Blk 27, Abst. 28, H&TC RR, 16.08 ne Big Spring; TD 9200; API #42-227-41734
Surge Operating LLC
Oldham Trust West #2AH
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 344 fnl, 1076 fwl, Sec 25, Blk 27, Abst. 28, H&TC RR, 16.08 ne Big Spring; TD 9200; API #42-227-41735
Loving County
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Quinn 37-36-29G #401H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 562 fnl, 1206 fel, Sec 48, Blk 29, Abst. 1388, PSL, 12.5 ne Mentone; TD 14000; API #42-301-35894
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Quinn 37-36-29H #426H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 532 fnl, 1206 fel, Sec 48, Blk 29, Abst. 1388, PSL, 12.5 ne Mentone; TD 14000; API #42-301-35895
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Quinn 37-36-29I #402H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 502 fnl, 1206 fel, Sec 48, Blk 29, Abst. 1388, PSL, 12.5 ne Mentone; TD 14000; API #42-301-35896
Martin County
Black Swan Operating LLC
Falken 9-12 A #2JM
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1820 fwl, 309 fnl, Sec 9, Blk 36, T-3-N, Abst. 179, T&P RR, 12.2 nw Lenorah; TD 9000; API #42-317-44313
Black Swan Operating LLC
Falken 9-12 A #3MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1792 fwl, 309 fnl, Sec 9, Blk 36, T-3-N, Abst. 179, T&P RR, 12.2 nw Lenorah; TD 13000; API #42-317-44314
Black Swan Operating LLC
Falken 9-12 A #4WA
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1764 fwl, 309 fnl, Sec 9, Blk 36, T-3-N, Abst. 179, T&P RR, 12.2 nw Lenorah; TD 13000; API #42-317-44316
Black Swan Operating LLC
Falken 9-12 B #5LS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1736 fwl, 309 fnl, Sec 9, Blk 36, T-3-N, Abst. 179, T&P RR, 12.2 nw Lenorah; TD 13000; API #42-317-44317
Black Swan Operating LLC
Falken 9-12 B #6WB
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1708 fwl, 309 fnl, Sec 9, Blk 36, T-3-N, Abst. 179, T&P RR, 12.2 nw Lenorah; TD 13000; API #42-317-44318
Diamondback E&P LLC
Winston 31-43 E #6WB
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1270 fwl, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst, 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 10400; API #42-317-44221
Diamondback E&P LLC
Winston 31-43 G #7WB
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1170 fwl, 344 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst, 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 10400; API #42-317-44222
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 A #1JM
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1180 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8930; API #42-317-44231
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 A #4LS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1230 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8930; API #42-317-44232
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 B #2JM
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1990 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8930; API #42-317-44233
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 B #9LS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1965 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8930; API #42-317-44234
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 E #5WA
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1080 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8965; API #42-317-44235
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 E #7WB
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1105 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 10750; API #42-317-44236
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 F #6WA
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1155 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8965; API #42-317-44237
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 F #8WB
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1205 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 10750; API #42-317-44238
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 J #10WA
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1915 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8965; API #42-317-44239
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 J #11WA
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1940 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 10750; API #42-317-44240
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 L #12MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1890 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8930; API #42-317-44241
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 M #13JM
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1055 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8930; API #42-317-44242
Diamondback E&P LLC
Badfish 31-43 M #3LS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1130 fel, 345 fnl, Sec 31, Blk 36, T-1-N, Abst. 142, T&P RR, 7.07 nw Stanton; TD 8930; API #42-317-44243
Diamondback E&P LLC
UL Comanche M 29-42 #7WA
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1704 fwl, 451 fsl, Sec 28, Blk 6, Abst. 6U, ULS, 34.3 nw Stanton; TD 10906; API #42-317-44259
Fourpoint Energy LLC
Matchless 28 #3002H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 980 fwl, 375 fsl, Sec 28, Blk 35, T-1-N, Abst. 777, T&P RR, 6.94 ne Stanton; TD 9000; API #42-317-44326
Fourpoint Energy LLC
Matchless 28 #3007H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 22171 fwl, 388 fsl, Sec 28, Blk 35, T-1-N, Abst. 777, T&P RR, 6.94 ne Stanton; TD 9000; API #42-317-44324
Fourpoint Energy LLC
Matchless 28 #5001H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 955 fwl, 375 fsl, Sec 28, Blk 35, T-1-N, Abst. 777, T&P RR, 6.94 ne Stanton; TD 9000; API #42-317-44323
Fourpoint Energy LLC
Matchless 28 #5006H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2146 fwl, 388 fsl, Sec 28, Blk 35, T-1-N, Abst. 777, T&P RR, 6.94 ne Stanton; TD 9000; API #42-317-44325
Ovintiv USA Inc.
HC 320G #11HD
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 380 fsl, 1051 fwl, Sec 248, Abst. 600, Hartley CSL, 8.6 nw Tarzan; TD 10500; API #42-317-44306
Ovintiv USA Inc.
HC 320G #12HE
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 380 fsl, 1101 fwl, Sec 248, Abst. 600, Hartley CSL, 8.6 nw Tarzan; TD 10500; API #42-317-44308
Ovintiv USA Inc.
HC 320X #13HG
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 380 fsl, 1151 fwl, Sec 248, Abst. 600, Hartley CSL, 8.6 nw Tarzan; TD 10500; API #42-317-44309
Midland County
CrownQuest Operating LLC
Organic D #14LM
Spraberry (Trend Area) R 40 EXC-Horizontal; 2132 lfnl, 1750 fwl, Sec 23, Blk 37, T-3-S, Abst. 481, T&P RR, 4 s Spraberry; TD 8200; API #42-329-45607
Discovery Operating Inc.
Holzgraf Geronimo (SA) A #1521MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 311 fsl, 549 fwl, Sec 22, Blk 41, T-4-S, Abst. 1144, T&P RR, 24.7 sw Midland; TD 10500; API #42-329-45563
Discovery Operating Inc.
Holzgraf Geronimo (SA) A #1541LS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 311 fsl, 459 fwl, Sec 22, Blk 41, T-4-S, Abst. 1144, T&P RR, 24.7 sw Midland; TD 10500; API #42-329-45562
Discovery Operating Inc.
Holzgraf Geronimo (SA) A #3481WD
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 311 fsl, 519 fwl, Sec 22, Blk 41, T-4-S, Abst. 1144, T&P RR, 24.7 sw Midland; TD 10600; API #42-329-45561
Discovery Operating Inc.
JW (SA) B #721MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2309 fwl, 100 fsl, Sec 16, Blk 39, T-3-S, Abst. 845, T&P RR, 11.9 se Midland; TD 10600; API #42-329-45599
Discovery Operating Inc.
JW (SA) B #743LS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2359 fwl, 100 fsl, Sec 16, Blk 39, T-3-S, Abst. 845, T&P RR, 11.9 sw Midland; TD 10600; API #42-329-45600
Discovery Operating Inc.
JW (SA) B #772WB
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2334 fwl, 100 fsl, Sec 16, Blk 39, T-3-S, Abst. 845, T&P RR, 11.9 se Midland; TD 10600; API #42-329-45601
Discovery Operating Inc.
JW (SA) C #744LS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2409 fwl, 100 fsl, Sec 16, Blk 39, T-3-S, Abst. 845, T&P RR, 11.9 se Midland; TD 10600; API #42-329-45602
Discovery Operating Inc.
JW V #722MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2459 fwl, 100 fsl, Sec 16, Blk 39, T-3-S, Abst. 845, T&P RR, 11.9 se Midland; TD 10600; API #42-329-45598
Lario Oil & Gas Company
Patton #102
Spraberry (Trend Area) R 40 EXC-Horizontal; 159 fsl, 982 fel, Sec 27, Blk 38, T-1-S, Abst. 23, T&P RR, 6.1 ne Midland; TD 10600; API #42-329-45468
Lario Oil & Gas Company
Peggy 13 #206
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 239 fnl, 2440 fel, Sec 8, Blk 37, T-3-S, Abst. 905, T&P RR, 13.9 se Midland; TD 10237; API #42-329-45543
Lario Oil & Gas Company
Peggy 14 #205
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 214 fnl, 2440 fel, Sec 8, Blk 37, T-3-S, Abst. 905, T&P RR, 13.9 se Midland; TD 10237; API #42-329-45542
Permian Deep Rock Oil Co. LLC
Rebel #H120MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 183 fnwl, 380 fswl, Sec 12, Blk 39, T-2-S, Abst. 662, J.E. Gardner, 1.7 s Midland; TD 8500; API #42-329-45615
Permian Deep Rock Oil Co. LLC
Rebel #H140MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 110 fsel, 1142 fnel, Sec 2, Blk 39, T-2-S, Abst. 688, T&P RR, 1.7 s Midland; TD 8500; API #42-329-42876
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15A #101H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1629 fnl, 1163 fwl, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45487
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15B #102H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1629 fnl, 1183 fwl, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45488
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15C #103H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1630 fnl, 1203 fwl, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45489
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15D #104H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1630 fnl, 1223 fwl, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45490
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15E #105H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1630 fnl, 1243 fwl, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45491
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15F #106H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1630 fnl, 1263 fwl, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45492
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15G #107H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2080 fnl, 1282 fel, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45493
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15H #108H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2081 fnl, 1262 fel, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45494
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15I #109H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2081 fnl, 1242 fel, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45495
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15J #110H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2081 fnl, 1222 fel, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45497
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15K #111H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2081 fnl, 1202 fel, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45498
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Preston-Freeman 15L #112H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2081 fnl, 1182 fel, Sec 15, Blk 37, T-4-S, Abst. 552, T&P RR, 22.4 se Midland; TD 9500; API #42-329-45499
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Stimson E17E #105H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 406 fnl, 1282 fel, Sec 17, Blk 38, T-1-S, Abst. 152, T&P RR, 6.3 ne Midland; TD 10470; API #42-329-45525
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Stimson E17F #106H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 406 fnl, 1262 fel, Sec 17, Blk 38, T-1-S, Abst. 152, T&P RR, 6.3 ne Midland; TD 10470; API #42-329-45524
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Stimson W17D #4H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 375 fnl, 1100 fwl, Sec 17, Blk 38, T-1-S, Abst. 152, T&P RR, 6 ne Midland; TD 10470; API #42-329-45527
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Stimson W17E #5H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 375 fnl, 1120 fwl, Sec 17, Blk 38, T-1-S, Abst. 152, T&P RR, 6 ne Midland; TD 10470; API #42-329-45528
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Stimson W17F #6H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 375 fnl, 1140 fwl, Sec 17, Blk 38, T-1-S, Abst. 152, T&P RR, 5 ne Midland; TD 10470; API #42-329-45526
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
O’Daniel-Coniah 59B #2H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 755 fsl, l468 fwl, Sec 59, T-2-S, Abst. 972, J.R. Ray, 14.8 se Midland; TD 10350; API #42-329-45551
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Fischer-Coulson E10A #1H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2010 fsl, 1613 fwl, Sec 10, Blk 36, T-2-S, Abst. 1096, T&P RR, 17.4 ne Midland: TD 10160; API #42-329-45534
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Fischer-Coulson E10B #2H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1980 fsl, 1613 fwl, Sec 10, Blk 36, T-2-S, Abst. 1096, T&P RR, 17.4 ne Midland: TD 10160; API #42-329-45535
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Fischer-Coulson E10C #3H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 1950 fsl, 1612 fwl, Sec 10, Blk 36, T-2-S, Abst. 1096, T&P RR, 17.4 ne Midland: TD 10160; API #42-329-45536
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Fischer-Coulson W10A #1H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2102 fsl, 1026 fwl, Sec 10, Blk 36, T-2-S, Abst. 1096, T&P RR, 17.3 ne Midland: TD 10160; API #42-329-45537
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Fischer-Coulson W10B #2H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2082 fsl, 1026 fwl, Sec 10, Blk 36, T-2-S, Abst. 1096, T&P RR, 17.3 ne Midland: TD 10160; API #42-329-45538
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Fischer-Coulson W10C #3H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2062 fsl, 1025 fwl, Sec 10, Blk 36, T-2-S, Abst. 1096, T&P RR, 17.3 ne Midland: TD 10160; API #42-329-45539
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Fischer-Coulson W10D #4H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2042 fsl, 1025 fwl, Sec 10, Blk 36, T-2-S, Abst. 1096, T&P RR, 17.3 ne Midland: TD 10160; API #42-329-45540
Pioneer Natural Resources USA Inc.
Fischer-Coulson W10E #5H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2022 fsl, 1025 fwl, Sec 10, Blk 36, T-2-S, Abst. 1096, T&P RR, 17.3 ne Midland: TD 10160; API #42-329-45541
Mitchell County
Buccaneer Operating LLC
Grant East #1
Westbrook East (Clearfork); 990 fnl, 2332 fel, Sec 30, Blk 28, T-1-N, Abst. 1755, T&P RR, 5.1 nw Westbrook; TD 3500; API #42-335-36018
Pecos County
Pecos River Exploration LLC
High Lonesome A WC #1H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 2128 fwl, 646 fnl, Sec 7, Blk 143, Abst. 3554, T&STL RR, 85 sw Coyanosa; TD 9400; API #42-371-40391
Pecos River Exploration LLC
High Lonesome B WC #2H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 2128 fwl, 626 fnl, Sec 7, Blk 143, Abst. 3554, T&STL RR, 85 sw Coyanosa; TD 9400; API #42-371-40392
Reeves County
Anadarko E&P Onshore LLC
Shiba Inu State 55-4-10-9 A #11H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 435 fnl, 1799 fwl, Sec 21, Blk 55, T-4-S, Abst. 803, T&P RR, 18.1 nw Pecos; TD 14000; API #42-389-39939
Anadarko E&P Onshore LLC
Shiba Inu State 55-4-10-9 B #12H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 435 fnl, 1829 fwl, Sec 21, Blk 55, T-4-S, Abst. 803, T&P RR, 18.1 nw Pecos; TD 14000; API #42-389-39940
BPX Operating Company
State Burner 57-T1-45X40 #B202H
Sandbar (Bone Spring)-Horizontal; 2280 fnl, 2288 fel, Sec 45, Blk 57, Abst. 617, T&P RR, 5.6 nw Orla; TD 10500; API #42-389-39942
Callon (Permian) LLC
Pocono 65 #6H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 719 fnwl, 3398 fswl, Sec 65, Blk 4, Abst. 413, H&GN RR, 4.5 n Pecos; TD 11500; API #42-389-39943
Callon (Permian) LLC
Pocono 65 #7H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 567 fsel, 3869 fswl, Sec 65, Blk 4, Abst. 413, H&GN RR, 4.5 n Pecos; TD 11500; API #42-389-39946
Callon (Permian) LLC
Pocono 65 #2LA
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 749 fnwl, 3398 fswl, Sec 65, Blk 4, Abst. 413, H&GN RR, 4.5 n Pecos; TD 11500; API #42-389-39944
Callon (Permian) LLC
Pocono 65 #3LA
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 567 fsel, 3839 fswl, Sec 65, Blk 4, Abst. 413, H&GN RR, 4.5 n Pecos; TD 11500; API #42-389-39947
Callon (Permian) LLC
Pocono 65 #10UA
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 3398 fswl, 689 fnwl, Sec 65, Blk 4, Abst. 413, H&GN RR, 4.5 n Pecos; TD 11500; API #42-389-39941
Callon (Permian) LLC
Pocono 65 #11UA
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 567 fsel, 3899 fswl, Sec 65, Blk 4, Abst. 413, H&GN RR, 4.5 n Pecos; TD 11500; API #42-389-39945
Chevron USA Inc.
REV BX T7-51-45 D #0011WA
Wolfbone (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 641 fsl, 434 fel, Sec 45, Blk 51, T-7-S, Abst. 753, T&P RR, 17.1 se Pecos; TD 11000; API #42-389-39964
Chevron USA Inc.
REV BX T7-51-45 E #0012WA
Wolfbone (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 641 fsl, 409 fel, Sec 45, Blk 51, T-7-S, Abst. 753, T&P RR, 17.1 se Pecos; TD 11000; API #42-389-39965
Chevron USA Inc.
REV BX T7-51-45 F #0013WA
Wolfbone (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 642 fsl, 384 fel, Sec 45, Blk 51, T-7-S, Abst. 753, T&P RR, 17.1 se Pecos; TD 11000; API #42-389-39966
Chevron USA Inc.
REV BX T7-51-45 G #0014WA
Wolfbone (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 643 fsl, 359 fel, Sec 45, Blk 51, T-7-S, Abst. 753, T&P RR, 17.1 se Pecos; TD 11000; API #42-389-39967
Chevron USA Inc.
REV BX T7-51-45 H #0015WA
Wolfbone (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 643 fsl, 334 fel, Sec 45, Blk 51, T-7-S, Abst. 753, T&P RR, 17.1 se Pecos; TD 11000; API #42-389-39968
Chevron USA Inc.
REV BX T7-51-45 I #0016WA
Wolfbone (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 644 fsl, 309 fel, Sec 45, Blk 51, T-7-S, Abst. 753, T&P RR, 17.1 se Pecos; TD 11000; API #42-389-39969
Colgate Operating LLC
King David MIPA Unit #131H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 1082 fsl, 3254 fel, Sec 6, Blk 5, Abst. 60, H&GN RR, within Pecos townsite; TD 12447; API #42-389-39923
Colgate Operating LLC
King David MIPA Unit #132H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 1032 fsl, 3221 fel, Sec 6, Blk 5, Abst. 60, H&GN RR, within Pecos townsite; TD 12447; API #42-389-39925
Colgate Operating LLC
King David MIPA Unit #223H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 1007 fsl, 3205 fel, Sec 6, Blk 5, Abst. 60, H&GN RR, within Pecos townsite; TD 12447; API #42-389-39926
Colgate Operating LLC
Goliath MIPA Unit #131H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 2637 fsl, 947 fel, Sec 6, Blk 5, Abst. 60, H&GN RR, within Pecos townsite; TD 12447; API #42-389-39928
Colgate Operating LLC
Goliath MIPA Unit #331H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 2620 fsl, 973 fel, Sec 6, Blk 5, Abst. 60, H&GN RR, within Pecos townsite; TD 12447; API #42-389-39929
Colgate Operating LLC
Ramses MIPA Unit #132H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 855 fel, 645 fnl, Sec 8, Blk 5, Abst. 926, H&GN RR, within Pecos townsite; TD 12447; API #42-389-39956
Colgate Operating LLC
Ramses MIPA Unit #233H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 661 fnl, 880 fel, Sec 8, Blk 5, Abst. 926, H&GN RR, within Pecos townsite; TD 12447; API #42-389-39952
ConocoPhillips Company
Alpha State BS #10H
Sandbar (Bone Spring)-Horizontal; 425 fsl, 833 fwl, Sec 7, Blk 57, T-1, Abst. 600, T&P RR, 11.7 nw Orla; TD 8900; API #42-389-39787
ConocoPhillips Company
Alpha State BS #11H
Sandbar (Bone Spring)-Horizontal; 425 fsl, 863 fwl, Sec 7, Blk 57, T-1, Abst. 600, T&P RR, 11.7 nw Orla; TD 8900; API #42-389-39788
CP Exploration III Operating LLC
Murchison 87 #2H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 10042 fswl, 997 fsel, Sec 6, Blk 2, Abst. 1671, H&GN RR, 22.39 nw Pecos; TD 13000; API #42-389-39983
CP Exploration III Operating LLC
Murchison 87 #3H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 10059 fswl, 961 fsel, Sec 6, Blk 2, Abst. 1671, H&GN RR, 22.39 nw Pecos; TD 13000; API #42-389-39984
CP Exploration III Operating LLC
Murchison 87 #4H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 10076 fswl, 925 fsel, Sec 6, Blk 2, Abst. 1671, H&GN RR, 22.39 nw Pecos; TD 13000; API #42-389-39985
CP Exploration III Operating LLC
Murchison 87 #5H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 10094 fswl, 889 fsel, Sec 6, Blk 2, Abst. 1671, H&GN RR, 22.39 nw Pecos; TD 13000; API #42-389-39986
Diamondback E&P LLC
Caspian 19-3 C #3WA
Hoefs T-K (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 1955 fnl, 1004 fwl, Sec 19, Blk 7, Abst. 39, H&GN RR, 10.7 nw Coyanosa; TD 13000; API #42-389-39961
Diamondback E&P LLC
Caspian 19-3 C #3WA
Hoefs T-K (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 1955 fnl, 1004 fwl, Sec 19, Blk 7, Abst. 39, H&GN RR, 10.7 nw Coyanosa; TD 13000; API #42-389-39961
Diamondback E&P LLC
State Shire 72-18 A #1WA
Hoefs T-K (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 345 fnl, 1082 fel, Sec 72, Abst. 5307, J.S. Ligon, 9.3 nw Coyanosa; TD 13000; API #42-389-39909
Diamondback E&P LLC
State Gypsy 16-4 A #1WA
Hoefs T-K (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 445 fnel, 1378 fsel, Sec 16, Blk 7, Abst. 4354, H&GN RR, 18.7 e Pecos; TD 10580; API #42-389-39957
Diamondback E&P LLC
Watchman 30-25 A #1TB
Hoefs T-K (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 410 fwl, 1138 fsl, Sec 30, Blk C-1, Abst. 1267, PSL, 7.9 sw Coyanosa; TD 13000; API #42-389-39970
Diamondback E&P LLC
Watchman 30-25 UB #2WA
Hoefs T-K (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 410 fwl, 1108 fsl, Sec 30, Blk C-1, Abst. 1267, PSL, 7.9 sw Coyanosa; TD 13000; API #42-389-39971
Diamondback E&P LLC
Watchman 30-26 C #3SB
Hoefs T-K (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 410 fwl, 1198 fsl, Sec 30, Blk C-1, Abst. 1267, PSL, 7.9 sw Coyanosa; TD 9490; API #42-389-39830
Diamondback E&P LLC
Watchman 30-26 E #5SB
Hoefs T-K (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 410 fwl, 1078 fsl, Sec 30, Blk C-1, Abst. 1267, PSL, 7.9 sw Coyanosa; TD 9490; API #42-389-39831
Diamondback E&P LLC
Watchman 30-26 UD #4WA
Hoefs T-K (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 410 fwl, 1168 fsl, Sec 30, Blk C-1, Abst. 1267, PSL, 7.9 sw Coyanosa; TD 13000; API #42-389-39972
EOG Resources Inc.
State Streamer Unit #751H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 700 fsl, 925 fel, Sec 12, Blk 56, Abst. 3572, PSL, 19.1 sw Mentone; TD 14000; API #42-389-39934
EOG Resources Inc.
State Streamer Unit #752H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 1028 fnl, 1938 fel, Sec 18, Blk 57, Abst. 4221, PSL, 15.7 s Orla; TD 14000; API #42-389-39935
EOG Resources Inc.
State Streamer Unit #753H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 1028 fnl, 1918 fel, Sec 18, Blk 57, Abst. 4221, PSL, 15.7 s Orla; TD 14000; API #42-389-39936
PRI Operating LLC
Nyala Unit 9D14 #14H
Wolfbone (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2140 fsl, 2100 fel, Sec 9, Blk C-1, Abst. 4539, PSL, 8.53 w Coyanosa; TD 10600; API #42-389-39931
PRI Operating LLC
Nyala Unit 9D15 #15H
Wolfbone (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2090 fsl, 1470 fel, Sec 9, Blk C-1, Abst. 4539, PSL, 8.45 w Coyanosa; TD 10600; API #42-389-39932
PRI Operating LLC
Nyala Unit 9D16 #16H
Wolfbone (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 2090 fsl, 1470 fel, Sec 9, Blk C-1, Abst. 4539, PSL, 8.45 w Coyanosa; TD 10600; API #42-389-39933
PRI Operating LLC
Nyala Unit 9D33 #33H
Sandbar (Bone Spring)-Horizontal; 2140 fsl, 2070 fel, Sec 9, Blk C-1, Abst. 4539, PSL, 8.53 w Coyanosa; TD 10000; API #42-389-39930
Rio Oil and Gas (Permian) II LLC
Expedition State Unit 71-67 #3H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 330 fsel, 990 fswl, Sec 33, Blk 2, Abst. 376, H&GN RR, 19.19 nw Pecos; TD 18500; API #42-389-39973
Trigo Oil and Gas LLC
Captain Ron State 55-T4-20 #1H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 466 fsl, 1713 fwl, Sec 20, Blk 55, T-4-S, Abst. 4643, T&P RR, 10.9 sw Mentone; TD 14000; API #42-389-39962
Trigo Oil and Gas LLC
Captain Ron State 55-T4-20 #2H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 466 fsl, 1744 fwl, Sec 20, Blk 55, T-4-S, Abst. 4643, T&P RR, 10.9 sw Mentone; TD 14000; API #42-389-39963
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Petersburg State 17-28D-54-4 #412H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 427 fnl, 1616 fwl, Sec 17, Blk 54, T-4-S, Abst. 779, T&P RR, 17.4 nw Pecos; TD 14000; API #42-389-39948
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Petersburg State 17-28E-54-4 #402H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 457 fnl, 1615 fwl, Sec 17, Blk 54, T-4-S, Abst. 779, T&P RR, 17.4 nw Pecos; TD 14000; API #42-389-39949
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Petersburg State 17-28F-54-4 #432H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 397 fnl, 1616 fwl, Sec 17, Blk 54, T-4-S, Abst. 779, T&P RR, 17.4 nw Pecos; TD 14000; API #42-389-39950
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Petersburg State 17-28G-54-4 #321H
Sandbar (Bone Spring)-Horizontal; 487 fnl, 1615 fwl, Sec 17, Blk 54, T-4-S, Abst. 779, T&P RR, 17.4 nw Pecos; TD 14000; API #42-389-39951
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Circe State 28 #403H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 249 fnl, 435 fwl, Sec 28, Blk 54, T-4-S, Abst. 2862, T&P RR, 16.3 nw Pecos; TD 14000; API #42-389-39953
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Circe State 28 #413H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 250 fnl, 460 fwl, Sec 28, Blk 54, T-4-S, Abst. 2862, T&P RR, 16.3 nw Pecos; TD 14000; API #42-389-39955
WPX Energy Permian LLC
Circe State 28 #433H
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 250 fnl, 410 fwl, Sec 28, Blk 54, T-4-S, Abst. 2862, T&P RR, 16.3 nw Pecos; TD 14000; API #42-389-39954
Ward County
Jetta Operating Company Inc.
Barstow 9 #3
Collie (Delaware)-Directional; 906 fnwl, 7804 fnel, Sec 33, Blk 33, Abst. 161, H&TC RR, 4.3 sw Barstow; TD 7500; API #42-475-38366
Jetta Operating Company Inc.
Barstow 9 #4
Collie (Delaware)-Directional; 896 fnwl, 7781 fnel, Sec 33, Blk 33, Abst. 161, H&TC RR, 4.3 sw Barstow; TD 7500; API #42-475-38367
Jetta Operating Company Inc.
Barstow 11 #9
Collie (Delaware)-Directional; 873 fnel, 172 fsel, Sec 37, Blk 33, Abst. 163, H&TC RR, 1.96 se Barstow; TD 7500; API #42-475-38373
Jetta Operating Company Inc.
Barstow 27 #8
Collie (Delaware)-Directional; 212 fnwl, 2820 fnel, Sec 33, Blk 33, Abst. 161, H&TC RR, 3.8 sw Barstow; TD 7500; API #42-475-38368
Jetta Operating Company Inc.
Barstow 38 #9
Collie (Delaware)-Directional; 3239 fswl, 1912 fnwl, Sec 173, Blk 34, Abst. 264, H&TC RR, 1 se Barstow; TD 7500; API #42-475-38375
Jetta Operating Company Inc.
Covert 34-183 #7
Collie (Delaware)-Directional; 2338 fswl, 1170 fsel, Sec 183, Blk 34, Abst. 273, H&TC RR, 1.28 sw Barstow; TD 7500; API #42-475-38378
Jetta Operating Company Inc.
Tin Man #1
Collie (Delaware)-Directional; 2360 fswl, 1170 fsel, Sec 183, Blk 34, Abst. 273, H&TC RR, 1.28 sw Barstow; TD 7500; API #42-475-38379
Jetta Operating Company Inc.
East Townsite #1
Collie (Delaware)-Directional; 1035 fnel, 844 fsel, Sec 174, Blk 34, Abst. 353, H&TC RR, 0.5 e Barstow; TD 7500; API #42-475-38376
Jetta Operating Company Inc.
East Townsite #2
Collie (Delaware)-Directional; 1023 fnel, 865 fsel, Sec 174, Blk 34, Abst. 353, H&TC RR, 0.5 e Barstow; TD 7500; API #42-475-38377
Winkler County
Blackbeard Operating LLC
Francis Drake #21
Monahans North (Clearfork); 1985 fsl, 167 fwl, Sec 24, Blk B-10, Abst. 1605, PSL, 10.6 nw Monahans; TD 9000; API #42-495-34724
Blackbeard Operating LLC
Brass Monkey SESE #5
Monahans North (Clearfork); 330 fsl, 995 fel, Sec 21, Blk B-11, Abst. 280, PSL, 10.6 nw Monahans; TD 9000; API #42-495-34706
Blackbeard Operating LLC
Captain Morgan #52
Monahans North (Clearfork); 1321 fnl, 2645 fwl, Sec 73, Blk A, Abst. 58, G&MMB&A, 8.1 nw Monahans; TD 9000; API #42-495-34707
Blackbeard Operating LLC
Sealy-Smith Foundation “B” #532
Monahans North (Clearfork); 513 fnl, 26 fwl, Sec 70, Blk A, Abst. 55, G&MMB&A, 10 se Monahans; TD 9000; API #42-495-34727
Juno Operating Company III LLC
CLS Walton #1401NE
Kermit; 2202 fnl, 1650 fel, Sec 1, Blk 26, Abst. 1839, PSL, 4.9 nw Kermit; TD 3700; API #42-495-34715
Juno Operating Company III LLC
CLS Walton #1501NE
Kermit; 2772 fsl, 830 fel, Sec 1, Blk 26, Abst. 1839, PSL, 4.8 nw Kermit; TD 3700; API #42-495-34717
Juno Operating Company III LLC
CLS Walton #0101NW
Kermit; 692 fnl, 2578 fwl, Sec 1, Blk 26, Abst. 1839, PSL, 5.3 nw Kermit; TD 3700; API #42-495-34719
Juno Operating Company III LLC
CLS Walton #0201NW
Kermit; 716 fnl, 1786 fwl, Sec 1, Blk 26, Abst. 1839, PSL, 5.3 nw Kermit; TD 3700; API #42-495-34718
Juno Operating Company III LLC
CLS Walton #1001NW
Kermit; 21242 fnl, 1793 fwl, Sec 1, Blk 26, Abst. 1839, PSL, 5 nw Kermit; TD 3700; API #42-495-34721
Juno Operating Company III LLC
CLS Walton #1201NW
Kermit; 2119 fnl, 351 fwl, Sec 1, Blk 26, Abst. 1839, PSL, 5.1 nw Kermit; TD 3700; API #42-495-34720
Juno Operating Company III LLC
CLS Walton #1536NW
Kermit; 2447 fsl, 1243 fwl, Sec 36, Blk 74, Abst. 1843, PSL, 5.6 nw Kermit; TD 3700; API #42-495-34722
Juno Operating Company III LLC
CLS Walton #1136SW
Kermit; 906 fsl, 1385 fwl, Sec 36, Blk 74, Abst. 1843, PSL, 5.6 nw Kermit; TD 3700; API #42-495-34723
Mewbourne Oil Company
Mitchell 28-47 #W101NC
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 235 fsl, 1330 fwl, Sec 47, Blk 28, Abst. 570, PSL, 9 nw Wink; TD 12318; API #42-495-34728
Mewbourne Oil Company
Mitchell 28-47 #W101PA
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 290 fsl, 1695 fel, Sec 47, Blk 28, Abst. 570, PSL, 9 nw Wink; TD 12313; API #42-495-34729
Mewbourne Oil Company
Mitchell 28-47 #W101OB
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 290 fsl, 1735 fel, Sec 47, Blk 28, Abst. 570, PSL, 9 nw Wink; TD 12318; API #42-495-34732
Mewbourne Oil Company
Mitchell 28-487 #H301NC
Two Georges (Bone Spring)-Horizontal; 235 fsl, 1350 fwl, Sec 47, Blk 28, Abst. 570, PSL, 9 nw Wink; TD 11613; API #42-495-34730
Mewbourne Oil Company
Mitchell 28-487 #H301MD
Two Georges (Bone Spring)-Horizontal; 235 fsl, 1310 fwl, Sec 47, Blk 28, Abst. 570, PSL, 9 nw Wink; TD 11619; API #42-495-34731
Percussion Petroleum Operating II LLC
Paintbrush 27-6-21 #C005HW
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 1554 fwl, 350 fnl, Sec 6, Blk 27, Abst. 1731, PSL, 12.9 nw Kermit; TD 13500; API #42-495-34725
Percussion Petroleum Operating II LLC
Paintbrush 27-6-21 #S009HE
Phantom (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 350 fnl, 1104 fel, Sec 6, Blk 27, Abst. 1731, PSL, 12.9 nw Kermit; TD 13500; API #42-495-34726
Texas RRCD 8A
Borden County
CGS Operating LLC
Brookhaven #1
Mesquite Creek (Mississippian); 535 fnwl, 1232 fswl, Sec 19, Blk 32, T-5-N, Abst. 328, T&P RR, 11.6 w Gail; TD 9900; API #42-033-32577
Highpeak Energy Holdings LLC
Griffin 48-37 Unit B #A 5H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 282 fsl, 991 fel, Sec 49, Blk 25, Abst. 45, H&TC RR, 16.5 se Gail; TD 6400; API #42-033-32576
Highpeak Energy Holdings LLC
Griffin 48-37 Unit B #A 6H
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 282 fsl, 966 fel, Sec 49, Blk 25, Abst. 45, H&TC RR, 16.5 se Gail; TD 6400; API #42-033-32578
Surge Operating LLC
Wraith Unit A 12-16 #3AH
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 853 fnl, 2256 fwl, Sec 12, Blk 27, Abst. 792, H&TC RR, 22.69 ne Big Spring; TD 9200; API #42-033-32574
Surge Operating LLC
Werewolf Unit A 12-05 #3AH
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 828 fnl, 2257 fwl, Sec 12, Blk 27, Abst. 792, H&TC RR, 22.69 ne Big Spring; TD 9500; API #42-033-32575
Dawson County
Burleson Petroleum Inc.
Rip VW 18-8 #1MS
Spraberry (Trend Area)-Horizontal; 467 fsl, 1000 fel, Sec 266, Abst. 406, Kent CSL, 15.9 sw Lamesa; TD 9000; API #42-115-33875
Gaines County
Fasken Oil and Ranch Ltd.
Edwards Block 3 #1
Chapman (Devonian); 2034 fsl, 1684 fel, League 302, Abst. 986, Terry CSL, 14.3 se Seminole; TD 13200; API #42-165-38852
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #6457
Wasson-Directional; 364 fnl, 455 fwl, Sec 51, Blk AX, Abst. 996, PSL 2 w Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-165-38859
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #8452
Wasson; 2196 fnl, 1545 fwl, Sec 53, Blk AX, Abst. 998, PSL 3.5 sw Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-165-38842
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #8453
Wasson-Directional; 2433 fsl, 1125 fwl, Sec 53, Blk AX, Abst. 998, PSL 3.5 sw Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-165-38843
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #8454
Wasson; 1443 fsl, 392 fwl, Sec 53, Blk AX, Abst. 998, PSL 3.5 sw Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-165-38844
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #8458
Wasson-Directional; 306 fnl, 2491 fwl, Sec 53, Blk AX, Abst. 998, PSL 3.9 sw Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-165-38845
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #9404
Wasson-Directional; 292 fsl, 1367 fwl, Sec 53, Blk AX, Abst. 998, PSL 4 sw Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-165-38846
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #9405
Wasson-Directional; 293 fsl, 1402 fwl, Sec 53, Blk AX, Abst. 998, PSL 4 sw Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-165-38847
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #9405
Wasson-Directional; 271 fsl, 2491 fwl, Sec 53, Blk AX, Abst. 998, PSL 3.9 sw Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-165-38848
Sabinal Energy Operating LLC
Sam C. Jenkins #13
Jenkins North (Canyon); 1650 fnl, 9900 fwl, Sec 4, Blk A-25, Abst. 952, PSL, 15.1 sw Seminole; TD 9000; API #42-165-38851
Sabinal Energy Operating LLC
Sam C. Jenkins #15
Jenkins North (Clearfork); 660 fnl, 1650 fel, Sec 4, Blk A-25, Abst. 952, PSL, 14.5 sw Seminole; TD 7500; API #42-165-38853
Sabinal Energy Operating LLC
North Riley Unit #2330H
Riley North-Horizontal; 2450 fnl, 1060 fwl, Sec 361, Blk G, Abst. 93, CCSD&RGNG, 11 sw Seminole; TD 14700; API #42-165-38858
Sabinal Energy Operating LLC
North Riley Unit #2340H
Riley North-Horizontal; 1370 fsl, 2150 fwl, Sec 346, Blk G, Abst. 757, CCSD&RGNG, 11.8 sw Seminole; TD 14700; API #42-165-38850
Sabinal Energy Operating LLC
Ruidosa 365 #1H
Riley North-Horizontal; 1320 fsl, 480 fwl, Sec 365, Blk G, Abst. 95, CCSD&RGNG, 11.9 sw Seminole; TD 12000; API #42-165-38856
Sozo Natural Resources LLC
Genesis #1H
Tex-Mex Southeast (Wichita-Albany)-Horizontal; 267 fnl, 696 fel, Sec 17, Blk A-27, Abst. 407, PSL, 15 ne Eunice; TD 13000; API #42-165-38854
Sozo Natural Resources LLC
Joshua #1H
Tex-Mex Southeast (Wichita-Albany)-Horizontal; 267 fnl, 671 fel, Sec 17, Blk A-27, Abst. 407, PSL, 15 ne Eunice; TD 13000; API #42-165-38855
White Rock Oil & Gas LLC
Sam Jenkins #1R
Jenkins North (Clearfork); 990 fsl, 4412 fwl, Sec 10, Blk AX, Abst. 1649, PSL, 12.7 sw Seminole; TD 8000; API #42-165-38841
White Rock Oil & Gas LLC
Sam C. Jenkins #27
Jenkins North (Clearfork); 100 fsl, 1300 fwl, Sec 10, Blk AX, Abst. 1649, PSL, 13.5 sw Seminole; TD 8000; API #42-165-38849
White Rock Oil & Gas LLC
Sam Jenkins “D” #28
Jenkins North (Clearfork); 50 fsl, 2553 fwl, Sec 10, Blk AX, Abst. 1649, PSL, 13.3 sw Seminole; TD 8000; API #42-165-38857
Garza County
DAS Oil Co. LLC
Mabel #3
WTG (Glorieta); 1629 fwl, 853 fnl, Sec 3, Blk 4, Abst. 495, K. Aycock, 11 n Post; TD 3300; API #42-169-34301
The Geo. R. Brown Partnership LP
City of Post San Andres “A” WF1 #B 5MK
Garza-Horizontal; 392 fnl, 2503 fel, Sec 1236, Abst. 775, TT RR, within Post townsite; TD 3300; API #42-169-34302
Hale County
Oxy USA WTP LP
Arnold #1
Anton-Irish (Wolfcamp); 1459 fnl, 644 fel, Sec 14, Blk DT, Abst. 2320, HE&WT RR, 11.8 w Abernathy; TD 8100; API #42-189-30525
Hockley County
Burk Royalty Co. Ltd.
Covey #1
Ropes East (Clearfork); 656 fel, 420 fsl, Sec 14, Abst. 11, Howard CSL, 10.8 se Levelland; TD 2150; API #42-219-37502
Relentless Permian Operating LLC
Ropes East (Clearfork) Unit #301
Ropes East (Clearfork); 317 fsl, 846 fwl, League 3, Labor 21, Abst. 152, Jones CSL, 5.1 nw Wolfforth; TD 6400; API #42-219-37505
Relentless Permian Operating LLC
Ropes East (Clearfork) Unit #302
Ropes East (Clearfork); 710 fsl, 460 fel, League 3, Labor 21, Abst. 152, Jones CSL, 4.8 nw Wolfforth; TD 6410; API #42-219-37506
Rocker A Operating Company
Young-Pace “A” #214
Leeper (Glorieta); 467 fwl, 467 fsl, League 33, Labor 19, Abst. 5, Baylor CSL, 10 s Levelland; TD 6650; API #42-219-37504
Lamb County
Oxy USA WTP LP
Thor #1
Anton-Irish (Wolfcamp)-Directional; 2442 fnl, 2442 fel, Sec 30, Blk 1, Abst. 97, R.M. Thomson, 11.8 w Littlefield; TD 8100; API #42-279-30435
Scurry County
Carr Resources Inc.
Pieper Unit #1H
Garden City South (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 320 fsl, 274 fwl, Sec 232, Blk 3, Abst. 962, H&TC RR, 3.7 se Hermleigh; TD 9000; API #42-415-35653
Carr Resources Inc.
Pieper Unit #2H
Garden City South (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 2091 fnl, 1381 fel, Sec 159, Blk 3, Abst. 399, H&TC RR, 2.6 se Hermleigh; TD 9000; API #42-415-35654
Carr Resources Inc.
Gannaway 232 #1H
Garden City South (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 249 fwl, 319 fsl, Sec 232, Blk 3, Abst. 962, H&tC RR, 3.7 se Hermleigh; TD 9000; API #42-415-35652
Kinder Morgan Production Co. LLC
SACROC Unit #320-10
Kelly-Snyder; 1009 fnl, 582 fwl, Sec 195, Blk 97, Abst. 2363, H&TC RR, 8.69 sw Snyder; TD 7800; API #42-415-35649
Kinder Morgan Production Co. LLC
SACROC Unit #321-6
Kelly-Snyder; 956 fsl, 514 fwl, Sec 195, Blk 97, Abst. 2205, H&TC RR, 8.69 sw Snyder; TD 7800; API #42-415-35648
Kinder Morgan Production Co. LLC
SACROC Unit #328-1A
Kelly-Snyder-Directional; 2016 fnl, 459 fwl, Sec 184, Blk 97, Abst. 2933, H&TC RR, 8.69 sw Snyder; TD 7800; API #42-415-35650
Kinder Morgan Production Co. LLC
SACROC Unit #329-12
Kelly-Snyder-Directional; 466 fsl, 2150 fel, Sec 184, Blk 97, Abst. 2657, H&TC RR, 8.69 sw Snyder; TD 7800; API #42-415-35651
Moriah Operating LLC
Holloway Unit #2H
Garden City South (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 2042 fwl, 1900 fsl, Sec 73, Blk 2, Abst. 135, H&TC RR, 14 ne Snyder; TD 7000; API #42-415-35655
Moriah Operating LLC
Holloway Unit #3H
Garden City South (Wolfcamp)-Horizontal; 380 fwl, 1900 fsl, Sec 73, Blk 2, Abst. 135, H&TC RR, 13.7 ne Snyder; TD 7000; API #42-415-35656
Terry County
Boaz Energy II Operating LLC
H.C. Gracey #10
Kingdom (Abo Reef); 220 fnl, 660 fwl, Sec 11, Blk D-14, Abst. 75, C&M RR, 19.5 nw Brownfield; TD 8200; API #42-445-32468
Boaz Energy II Operating LLC
H.C. Gracey #11
Kingdom (Abo Reef); 220 fnl, 1100 fwl, Sec 11, Blk D-14, Abst. 75, C&M RR, 19.5 nw Brownfield; TD 8200; API #42-445-32470
Boaz Energy II Operating LLC
Northwest Terry (Abo) Unit #2201
Kingdom (Abo Reef); 260 fnl,257 fel, Sec 10, Blk D-14, Abst. 1671, C&M RR, 19.5 nw Brownfield; TD 8200; API #42-445-32471
Yoakum County
Burk Royalty Co. Ltd.
Higginbotham “A” #7H
Brahaney-Horizontal; 212 fnl, 298 fwl, Sec 580, Blk D, Abst. 476, J.H. Gibson, 8 sw Plains; TD 5400; API #42-501-37378
Burk Royalty Co. Ltd.
Winbert #5H
Brahaney-Horizontal; 181 fnl, 298 fwl, Sec 580, Blk D, Abst. 476, J.H. Gibson, 8 sw Plains; TD 5400; API #42-501-37379
Burk Royalty Co. Ltd.
Hamilton C #2H
Brahaney-Horizontal; 306 fsl, 983 fwl, Sec 579, Blk D, Abst. 519, J.H. Gibson, 8 sw Plains; TD 6000; API #42-501-37388
Burk Royalty Co. Ltd.
Hamilton D #3H
Brahaney-Horizontal; 299 fsl, 2109 fel, Sec 579, Blk D, Abst. 519, J.H. Gibson, 8 sw Plains; TD 6000; API #42-501-37389
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #4467
Wasson-Directional; 1466 fsl, 2411 fel, Sec 894, Blk D, Abst. 1792, J.H. Gibson, 1.7 w Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-501-37385
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #5426
Wasson-Directional; 247 fsl, 901 fel, Sec 36B, Blk AX, Abst. 1783, PSL, 2.5 w Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-501-37245
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #5430
Wasson-Directional; 364 fnl, 505 fwl, Sec 51, Blk AX, Abst. 996, PSL, 2 w Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-501-38806
Occidental Permian Ltd.
Denver Unit #5532
Wasson-Directional; 364 fsl, 6086 fwl, Sec 37, Blk AX, Abst. 1788, PSL, 1.3 sw Denver City; TD 5800; API #42-501-36510
Riley Permian Operating Co. LLC
Madcap 731-706 #6XH
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 411 fnl, 1886 fwl, Sec 770, Blk D, Abst. 1850, J.H. Gibson, 7.4 nw Denver City; TD 9000; API #42-501-37372
Riley Permian Operating Co. LLC
True Grit 712 #6H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 284 fnl, 2509 fwl, Sec 725, Blk D, Abst. 500, J.H. Gibson, 12.92 nw Denver City; TD 14000; API #42-501-37373
Riley Operating Co. LLC
McMasters 730-771 #2XH
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 1873 fnl, 1515 fel, Sec 730, Blk D, Abst. 1777, J.H. Gibson, 8.58 nw Denver City; TD 9000; API #42-501-37376
Riley Permian Operating Co. LLC
Rip Wheeler 705-668 #5XH
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 600 fnl, 2310 fwl, Sec 732, Blk D, Abst. 1086, J.H. Gibson, 7.5 sw Denver City; TD 9000; API #42-501-37375
Riley Permian Operating Co. LLC
West San Andres Unit #6074H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 620 fnl, 610 fwl, Sec 607, Blk D, Abst. 528, J.H. Gibson, 6 sw Plains; TD 6000; API #42-501-37377
Riley Permian Operating Co. LLC
Jeremiah Johnson 667-706 #4XH
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 297 fsl, 2585 fel, Sec 642, Blk D, Abst. 1490, J.H. Gibson, 9.2 sw Plains; TD 9000; API #42-501-37380
Riley Permian Operating Co. LLC
Shenandoah 639-670 #6XH
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 700 fsl, 1650 fwl, Sec 606, Blk D, Abst. 522, J.H. Gibson, 7.18 sw Plains; TD 9000; API #42-501-37381
Riley Permian Operating Co. LLC
Huckleberry-McMasters 730-771 #6XH
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 1968 fnl, 1457 fwl, Sec 730, Blk D, Abst. 1483, J.H. Gibson, 9.2 nw Denver City; TD 9000; API #42-501-37384
Ring Energy Inc.
Horned Frog 400 C #2XH
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 2040 fnl, 1810 fel, Sec 361, Blk D, Abst. 316, J.H. Gibson, 10.5 nw Plains; TD 6500; API #42-501-37369
Ring Energy Inc.
Horned Frog 400 D #3XH
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 2040 fnl, 1830 fel, Sec 361, Blk D, Abst. 316, J.H. Gibson, 10.5 nw Plains; TD 6500; API #42-501-37370
Ring Energy Inc.
Reveille 644 B #2H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 600 fnl, 2325 fel, Sec 655, Blk D, Abst. 513, J.H. Gibson, 11.5 sw Plains; TD 6500; API #42-501-37371
Ring Energy Inc.
Numen Lumen 775 #2H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 160 fsl, 522 fel, Sec 726, Blk D, Abst. 1515, J.H. Gibson, 11.5 sw Plains; TD 9000; API #42-501-37258
Ring Energy Inc.
Cougar 726 #2H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 160 fsl, 330 fel, Sec 711, Blk D, Abst. 577, J.H. Gibson, 11.5 sw Plains; TD 9000; API #42-501-37267
Ring Energy Inc.
Razorback 663 #1H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 600 fsl, 663 fel, Sec 646, Blk D, Abst. 1529, J.H. Gibson, 11.5 sw Plains; TD 9000; API #42-501-37360
Ring Energy Inc.
Razorback 663 A #2H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 600 fsl, 683 fel, Sec 646, Blk D, Abst. 1529, J.H. Gibson, 11.5 sw Plains; TD 9000; API #42-501-37361
Ring Energy Inc.
Razorback 663 B #3H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 600 fsl, 1956 fel, Sec 646, Blk D, Abst. 1529, J.H. Gibson, 11.5 sw Plains; TD 9000; API #42-501-37362
Ring Energy Inc.
Razorback 663 C #4H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 600 fsl, 1976 fel, Sec 646, Blk D, Abst. 1529, J.H. Gibson, 11.5 sw Plains; TD 9000; API #42-501-37363
Steward Energy II LLC
Kashmir 359 #1H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 338 fsl, 210 fel, Sec 346, Blk D, Abst. 1898, J.H. Gibson, 11.5 nw Plains; TD 11000; API #42-501-37374
Steward Energy II LLC
Hair Splitter 454 #35H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 770 fnl, 1172 fwl, Sec 467, Blk D, Abst. 366, J.H. Gibson, 12.3 w Plains; TD 11000; API #42-501-37382
Steward Energy II LLC
Nevermind 451 #2H
Platang (San Andres)-Horizontal; 470 fnl, 774 fel, Sec 470, Blk D, Abst. 1586, J.H. Gibson, 8.74 sw Plains; TD 5600; API #42-501-37390
Comments / 0