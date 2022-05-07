Development Wells for May 7, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. I am thankful for the Midland Reporter-Telegram. The newspaper that took a chance on me and brought me from small town Nebraska to the great state of Texas. My job at the MRT gave me many opportunities to meet wonderful people in Midland and throughout the Permian Basin. While I might be leaving my job to take on the world of corporate communications, I’ll never be able to leave journalism completely behind. Most importantly, I would like to thank Reporter-Telegram Editor Stewart Doreen, previous Managing Editor Mary Dearen, Online Editor Mercedes Cordero, previous Features Editor Rich Lopez, Photo Editor Tim Fischer, Oil Editor Mella McEwen, Sports Editor Oscar LeRoy, Sports reporter Chris Hadorn, previous photojournalist James Durbin, previous general reporter Caitlin Randle and previous copy editor Tori Aldana for making the newspaper such a special place to work.

