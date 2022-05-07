David Bell: What the Browns are getting in their 3rd round WR

The Cleveland Browns did not have a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and despite many fans clamoring for them to trade back in to snag a star, Cleveland made the decision to create no chaos on the first day.

On the second day, Browns fans grew even angrier, because the franchise elected to trade back from their first draft selection, but once they did make a selection they made some noise.

We already covered what the Browns are getting in Martin Emerson and Alex Wright and now we move on to who their next selection was. With the 99th selection in the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected David Bell, wide receiver from Purdue.

Now let’s see what he can do.

Strengths

Name: David Bell

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Purdue

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 212 pounds

David Bell is a phenom after the catch and is arguably the most consistent receiver in the draft class. Despite being the main focus of every defense Purdue faced, Bell still accounted for a jaw-dropping 1,286 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

If you need more evidence of Bell’s playmaking ability, according to PFF, he led the nation in forced missed tackles after the catch and averaged more than one missed tackle for every four catches.

I understand Bell’s combine workout says differently, but he has enough highlight-reel catches that display his ability to go up and get it that I will forgive his rough day in Indianapolis and classify his leaping ability as a big plus.

If you are familiar with Purdue football, then you are already aware of their quarterback issues, and the fact that Bell was able to catch some of these wild passes makes me even more confident his skills can translate to the next level.

Bell is a nuanced route-runner that utilizes his agility, violent fakes, and intelligence to create separation and has the high caliber hands to pull the ball in without making too many silly drops.

Weaknesses

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

No prospect had their flaws laid out to the public like David Bell did this off-season. Bell was consistently mocked in the first round of various mock drafts and then he tested extremely poor and his stock fell off a cliff.

This wasn’t shocking though, Bell isn’t the explosive athlete that Rondale Moore, his former teammate is and he won’t be a player that the offense designs runs for, but that is not a career killer.

(Editor’s Note: It will be interesting to compare the careers of Bell and former Cleveland receiver Rashard Higgins. Neither had standout athletic testing.)

Potential Fit

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Snagging David Bell in the third round is an absolute steal and he can be a difference-maker in the NFL. Bell has an extremely high floor as a reliable possession receiver type as a number two option, but it wouldn’t be insane for him to develop into a vital part of this offense sooner rather than later.