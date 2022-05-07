ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Watch: Browns seventh rounder blow by Patriots first rounder

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDRSt_0fWN5bLK00

It seems unlikely that all nine of the Cleveland Browns selections in the 2022 NFL draft are going to make the initial 53-man roster. It is also possible that a player like WR Isaiah Weston makes the team over WR Michael Woods II despite the latter being drafted.

Counting on late-round picks to be important parts of a team is something bad teams end up doing. The Browns fanbase is used to hoping a late-day-three player can somehow become the exception to the rule.

In a lot of ways, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demetric Felton’s flashes earlier in their career has increased that hope.

One interesting Cleveland selection is DE Isaiah Thomas. Thomas had some success the last two years at Oklahoma but fell to the seventh round. With Myles Garrett and Chase Winovich on board, the Browns added Alex Wright earlier in the draft before coming back with the Thomas selection.

A video from the Senior Bowl, a place Thomas’ former/current teammate Perrion Winfrey dominated, shows the Sooners defensive end lining up on the inside and quickly beating Cole Strange, the eventual first-round pick of the New England Patriots:

With Cleveland seemingly valuing pass rush over run defenders on the inside, Thomas’ ability to move to defensive tackle could give him a leg up on securing a roster spot. If Jadeveon Clowney returns, the Browns could have a lot of options along their defensive line on passing downs.

While it is just one practice snap, it is exciting to see the upside of Cleveland’s seventh-round pick versus New England’s first-round selection.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield's support in Browns locker room 'poisoned' after Odell Beckham Jr.'s release

It looks like Baker Mayfield lost a lot of Cleveland Browns’ locker room support after popular teammate Odell Beckham, Jr. was cut from the team during last season. Beckham, Jr.’s tenure with the Browns did not at all deliver on the promise after the franchise gave up and first- and a third-round pick in 2019 for the former New York Giants wide receiver. He never played a full season over his first three years with the team and his numbers were well below what he did during his Pro Bowl seasons with the Giants.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Ripped By Former Stars: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick faced some criticism from two former star players this week. Both Antonio Brown and Shawn Merriman seemed to make it clear that they don't feel bad for Kaepernick, who hasn't played in the league since 2016. Brown appeared on the Cigar Talk podcast, calling Kaepernick...
NFL
Yardbarker

Green Bay Projected to Sign All-Pro Free Agent Wide Receiver

Even after the 2022 NFL Draft the Green Bay Packers could find themselves benefiting from signing a veteran wide receiver. After the three they took in the draft, the future looks bright at that position. However one more savvy veteran could help Green Bay win the Super Bowl in 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Bucs Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Ndamukong Suh

There are still a couple of notable players from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl team that have yet to make a decision on the 2022 season. One of them reportedly won't be back. According to a report from The Athletic, it doesn't sound like Ndamukong Suh will return for...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

A quiet coed accused a beloved college football player of rape. His teammate put his career on the line to support her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Tennessee Titans defensive lineman found shot and killed in Dallas

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Du’Vonta Lampkin was found shot to death in Dallas on Thursday Night. According to reports, the 25 year old massive defensive tackle who played college football at Oklahoma was staying at an Airbnb that friends had rented for him while he moved into a new apartment.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Mother Who Went Viral At NFL Draft

Happy Mother's Day, everyone. Earlier this spring, the mother of Michigan Wolverines standout Aidan Hutchinson went viral at the 2022 NFL Draft, where her son was a top draft pick. Hutchinson's mom, Melissa, went viral on social media after her son was the No. 2 overall pick by the Detroit...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Wright
Person
Isaiah Thomas
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Schools For Bronny James

Bronny James is about a year away from finishing his high school basketball career. The son of the legendary NBA star is a class of 2023 prospect. Bronny James is a four-star combo guard out of Sierra Canyon in Southern California. While it's possible that Bronny James will attempt to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Patriots#American Football#Wr Isaiah Weston#Sooners#The New England Patriots#Guards Centers
Yardbarker

Packers Could Sign Newly Released Pro Bowl Cornerback

One of the areas in which the Green Bay Packers are strong in terms of starting talent is cornerback. Jaire Alexander is a borderline All-Pro, Rasul Douglas almost made the Pro Bowl in just 12 games played, and Eric Stokes was one of the best rookie defensive backs last season. However, after those three, the talent level dips tremendously. Additionally, the Packers did not address the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. For this reason, the Packers could look into signing James Bradberry, who was just released by the New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Quarterback Robert Griffin III

NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III celebrated his wife - and mother of his children - on social media on Sunday afternoon. RG3 is married to Estonian track athlete Grete Šadeiko, who competed collegiately at Florida State. RG3 and his wife, Grete, seemed to have a pretty fun weekend. The...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Spun

Former Ohio State Running Back Cut On Monday

A former Ohio State Buckeyes running back was released by an NFL franchise on Monday morning. The Chicago Bears announced on Monday morning that former Buckeyes running back Master Teague has been released. Teague was one of several players released on Monday to make room for other signings:. To make...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday afternoon's game following a scary collision to the face. MLB umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a foul ball during Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. The Associated Press had more details:. Kupla got...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Seahawks front office has a shocking belief about Malik Willis

With the Russell Wilson era in Seattle now firmly in the back view mirror, the Seattle Seahawks begin the most difficult transitional journey that there is for an NFL franchise, which is escaping quarterback purgatory. With prospects like Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and Matt Corrall all...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy