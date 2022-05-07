ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Luton Town 1-0 Reading: Deflating Defeat

By Ben from B13
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was asked to write this by someone who shall remain nameless because they, and I quote, “wanted to have some ciders”, I went full Roy Keane when Jamie Carragher refused to put Ryan Giggs in that combined-team thing. At that point, of course, a loss was...

thetilehurstend.sbnation.com

Reuters

Leeds slip into relegation zone after defeat at Arsenal

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Leeds United suffered a huge setback in their battle for Premier League survival as a 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Sunday plunged them into the relegation zone and the hosts took another step towards securing a top-four finish. An early quickfire double from former Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Burnley 1-3 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have now won two of their past three away league games against Burnley, as many as in their previous 29 league visits to the Clarets (W2 D6 L21). It was their biggest away league win at Burnley since a 4-1 victory in September 1929. This was Burnley’s 100th...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Weighs In On Gerrard Replacing Him

The question seems inevitable when Liverpool Football Club and Steven Gerrard meet again: will the homegrown legend ever take over the mantle as manager of the club where he spent the majority of his career?. The fact that current Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp just signed a four year contract extension...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Inspiring 2-1 Victory Over Leicester City

When the chips are down it is time to come out swinging (and mixing metaphors it appears). On Sunday, Everton faced a deflated Leicester City team, albeit one containing plenty of talent and maybe something to prove, given their exit from the Europa Conference League on Thursday in Rome. Manager Brendan Rodgers has come in for plenty of criticism from Foxes fans in recent months and no doubt would have seen this match as an opportunity for some damage limitation at the King Power Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: We Will Go Again

It was there for the taking. Liverpool needed to keep winning to continue putting pressure on Manchester City in the title race; however the Reds were only able to manage a 1-1 draw against Spurs to go top of the table on goal difference. Similar to the reverse fixture in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Pogba Will NOT Sign for Manchester City -report

Paul Pogba and Manchester City will not be a deal as they could not come to agreement on a contract. The Athletic had the news first, as it’s a safe bet that Pogba’s future lays outside of England, most likely with either PSG or Juventus. Despite serious consideration...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What Does Tottenham Draw Mean For Premier League Title Race?

Going into the weekend, it was very clear what needed to happen for Liverpool to pip Manchester City to the Premier League title: the Reds needed to win their four remaining games and hope City dropped points. The Reds were a point behind and level on games played, so any dropped points by City meant they’d win the title by either a one or two-point margin should they win out.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation

Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - who will make it to Wembley?!

Tickets: Tickets sold out. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!
SOCCER
SB Nation

Score Predictions: Can Sunderland do enough at Hillsborough?

How the points are awarded... Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:. Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided. We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: United fall and finish fourth on final day

Manchester United missed out on qualification for the Champions League, as they lost 4-2 to Chelsea in their last game of the Super League campaign. United needed a favour from Reading in their game against Man City, as a loss for the Citizens and a win for United against Chelsea would have handed Marc Skinner’s side a spot inside the top three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool

With the 3-1 victory over Burnley, any realistic concerns of relegation washed away following goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia, and Ollie Watkins. Attention this week turns to a far stiffer opposition in Liverpool. The Reds will come in with plenty of motivation, currently trailing Manchester City by three points for the Premier League title. While they’ve been nearly ublemished throughout the course of the season, but did draw their most recent match against Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to that, they defeated Newcastle United at St. James’ Park 1-0 and Everton at home 2-0. Players to watch should be all of them — they’re all capable of going off, but Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Luis Diaz are ones to keep an eye on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Opinion: The real Sunderland stood up to be counted at Hillsborough – next stop Wembley!

It was a game that had everything: a brutal, tense footballing battle, at the end of which players left the field with cut eyes and bloodstains on their shirts. This was not a game for the faint-hearted, but not only did Sunderland win what was by the far the biggest game of our season so far, our players also proved that the soft centre that has hindered our promotion challenges in recent campaigns has been well and truly toughened up.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
FIFA
SB Nation

Premier League Match Report: Leicester City 1 - 2 Everton

Leicester City dropped all three points to Everton by a score of 2-1 at the King Power on Sunday morning. All the scoring occurred in the first half as the Toffees got goals from Vitaliy Mykolenko and Mason Holgate on either side of a Patson Daka strike. The Foxes laid siege to the visitor’s goal in the second period but couldn’t get anything past keeper Jordan Pickford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 1, Tottenham 1 - Match Recap: Stuck With a Draw At Anfield

Ibrahima Konaté gets the call to take the place of Joël Matip beside Virgil van Dijk. Elsewhere, Klopp went with the powerhouse midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho. The midweek decision-maker Luis Díaz starts in the center forward position, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Statistical Review and Analysis

In the latest of our current sequence of weird results, Chelsea were rocked by two late goals despite playing well and looking as fluid as we have in the past few weeks. While this was not a perfect performance, Chelsea looked sharper than in recent games and could have scored more goals with better execution. The goals were conceded were down to individual players switching off and this makes the result all the more frustrating.
PREMIER LEAGUE

