As boys water polo hits the postseason this week, there is no team that leapt out of the water for a turnaround like Naperville North. The Huskies just ended the regular season with a 10-9 win over defending state champion, Stevenson and hold the number one seed in the Neuqua Valley sectional thanks to a 20-4 record.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO