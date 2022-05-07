Lady Gaga Takes Us On A Journey In 'Hold My Hand' Music Video

Photo: Getty Images

The music video for Lady Gaga's Top Gun: Maverick song " Hold My Hand " has finally dropped and it's a must-see for any fans of the film.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the emotional video features footage from both the 1986 Top Gun film and the new film releasing on May 27th. Gaga is seen singing and playing the piano on a plane runway, under a jet, and more. "So cry tonight/But don't you let go of my hand/You can cry every last tear/I won't leave 'til I understand/Promise me, just hold my hand," Gaga powerfully sings in the chorus.

Tom Cruise praised Lady Gaga's contribution to the film's soundtrack in a recent episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. He told Corden, “There was just a sound and something we were looking for, it just wasn’t right. She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie. She’s amazing.” He continued, “It just opened those doors to the emotional core of the film that we had. Things just came together in such a beautiful way. Her song that she’d written just fell right in and became really the underlying score and the heartbeat of our film.”