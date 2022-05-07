A company is paying people £1k to give up TikTok for 3 months

TikTok is currently one of the most popular social media platforms going, as users spend hours scrolling through videos on their For You page - but how much money would tempt you to ditch the app?

Well, jewellery company Shane Co has launched a competition for those "highly active" TikTokers out there and is offering to fork out $1,000 to one winner to give up using TikTok for three months.

This could be quite the challenge for those who are used to spending hours watching and creating dance routines , beauty and cooking tutorials.

Entrants will also be required to share their current TikTok screentime with the Shane Co. team and also explain why they love TikTok and how they would spend their time during the three months off the app.

If you don't create TikTok's but love watching them, then you too as a spectator are also eligible to enter as you just need to prove you spend a lot of time on there.

Another condition for winning the money is they will need to send their manager at Shane Co. monthly progress updates during the three-month detox via email and share how they've been spending their newfound free time - perhaps spending more time with loved ones, going to bed earlier or even taking up a new hobby.

For those interested in applying for the competition, the deadline to enter is Friday, June 24th and applicants must be 18 years or older to apply.

In 2021, TikTok was the most downloaded app and boasts over a billion monthly active users.

The platform has a "Creator's Fund" where people can make money from their videos where creators will need at least 100,000 authentic video views in the last 30 days to be eligible to join, and some creators have previously revealed how much they make from this.

Charli D’Amelio was the highest-paid TikToker in 2021 raking in $17.5 million (£12.9 million) due to endorsements and sponsors, she is also the most followed person on the platform with 140m followers.

