ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A company is paying people £1k to give up TikTok for 3 months

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

TikTok is currently one of the most popular social media platforms going, as users spend hours scrolling through videos on their For You page - but how much money would tempt you to ditch the app?

Well, jewellery company Shane Co has launched a competition for those "highly active" TikTokers out there and is offering to fork out $1,000 to one winner to give up using TikTok for three months.

This could be quite the challenge for those who are used to spending hours watching and creating dance routines , beauty and cooking tutorials.

Entrants will also be required to share their current TikTok screentime with the Shane Co. team and also explain why they love TikTok and how they would spend their time during the three months off the app.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If you don't create TikTok's but love watching them, then you too as a spectator are also eligible to enter as you just need to prove you spend a lot of time on there.

Another condition for winning the money is they will need to send their manager at Shane Co. monthly progress updates during the three-month detox via email and share how they've been spending their newfound free time - perhaps spending more time with loved ones, going to bed earlier or even taking up a new hobby.

For those interested in applying for the competition, the deadline to enter is Friday, June 24th and applicants must be 18 years or older to apply.

In 2021, TikTok was the most downloaded app and boasts over a billion monthly active users.

The platform has a "Creator's Fund" where people can make money from their videos where creators will need at least 100,000 authentic video views in the last 30 days to be eligible to join, and some creators have previously revealed how much they make from this.

Charli D’Amelio was the highest-paid TikToker in 2021 raking in $17.5 million (£12.9 million) due to endorsements and sponsors, she is also the most followed person on the platform with 140m followers.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Man shares hack to work out if your date is trustworthy

How do you know when to trust someone in the early stages of dating? Getting to know potential matches is an exciting but uncertain time, and one TikToker believes he has a foolproof way of working out if your date is trustworthy.What’s the secret? Asking a new prospective partner whether or not they have allergies. It sounds strange, but TikTok user Dutch, who goes by the username @dutchdeccc, urged people looking to "do the allergy test" when dating someone new. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.He went on to explain his reasoning, saying that his "number one piece...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Platforms#Shane Co
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Indy100

Woman praised for launching platform to expose catcalling and harassment

An Australian startup, She’s A Crowd, has gone viral on TikTok. The startup aims to be a digital map where users anonymously report instances of catcalling. It operates a website where individuals can share the time, place, and nature of gender-based harassment to protect others. For Mother's Day, the company shared a promotional video on TikTok that has gained much attention on the social platform, with many chiming in the comments or resharing it online. In the video, a young woman is shown with the caption, “Getting catcalled by a group of men on the way home from Mother’s Day,”...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Indy100

Hermes is rebranding to 'Evri' and everyone made the same joke

Hermes, the courier firm marred by allegations that its drivers mishandle parcels, has changed its name to Evri, it has been revealed.According to the delivery brand, the decision comes after “two years of dramatic growth” which put the business through a “major transformation programme”.Evri CEO Martijn de Lange said: “It is more than just a name change, it’s a statement of intent of our commitment to leading the way in creating responsible delivery experiences for ‘Evri one’, ‘Evri where’.“It heralds a new culture and an even better way of doing things in an ever-evolving world, building on our achievements and...
INDUSTRY
Boston 25 News WFXT

End of an era: Apple discontinues its last iPod model

Apple has decided to retire the iPod Touch, the last version in a series of devices that revolutionized digital music. In an announcement on their website, Apple said that while the iPod Touch would be available “while supplies last,” the company would not be producing any more. “Today,...
APPLE
Indy100

Woman shares the perfect hack to reheat pizza

Long gone are the days of throwing a cold pizza slice in the microwave for a quick (soggy-bottomed) reheat. A food blogger has revealed a genius hack to maintain the best texture. Farwin Simaak of Love and Other Spices is known for her delicious air fryer recipes. She told Insider that reheating pizza in the air fryer is a tip she swears by. Not only is an air fryer quicker than a conventional oven, it also cancels out any sogginess and prevents hardening the layer of cheese.All you need to do is, preheat the appliance to 350 degrees and spray...
RECIPES
Indy100

Instagram says it will let people share NFTs and the response was brutal

The Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, revealed Instagram's new feature for creators to show off NFTs - but people do not seem to be excited about the addition. On Monday, Mosseri, 39, announced the new feature would be available for select users on Instagram starting next week. The feature is primarily for creators looking to share their NFT creations or people who enjoy collecting the digital tokens. The addition comes in an effort to help the creator economy which Mosseri says is "incredibly important to Instagram." The hope is the addition of the feature will allow people to buy and...
INTERNET
Indy100

You can spot a narcissist just from this one facial feature

Are you a narcissist? If you’ve clicked on an article to check if you are, then you could well be. Now, new research has pointed to there being a link between a specific facial feature and narcissistic tendencies, and it’s changed the way we’re going to look at everyone from now on. The Journal of Personality has published new research from the University of Toronto which suggests that people with “distinctive eyebrows” are more likely to be narcissistic.Do you fall into that category?Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.As the research attests, people with narcissistic personalities often score highly...
MENTAL HEALTH
Indy100

Mum fuming after her ex feeds their vegan daughter chicken nuggets

A mother has shared her frustration after she found out her ex-husband fed their vegan daughter chicken nuggets from McDonald's and did not inform her about it.In the Reddit post, the mum details how she adopted a vegan lifestyle when she moved in with her now-ex-husband because he was vegan and didn't like animal products in the house. As a result, the mum was vegan while she was pregnant and the parents have since raised her daughter as a vegan over the past eight years, even after the couple split and divorced 15 months ago."He was not faithful but while...
RELATIONSHIPS
UPI News

Yoga teacher holds scorpion pose for 29 minutes, breaks world record

May 10 (UPI) -- A yoga instructor in India broke a Guinness World Record by holding the difficult scorpion pose for 29 minutes and 4 seconds. Yash Moradiya, 22, a Dubai native living in India, said he took on the record for longest time to hold the scorpion position as a means of raising awareness of the benefits of yoga.
YOGA
Indy100

Avoid these social media posts if you want to keep your data safe

Keeping data safe online is a concern for everyone, and now a cybersecurity expert has given pointers on the social media posts we should all be avoiding.Browsing Facebook and Twitter can be more dangerous than you’d think, it seems, with hackers attempting new ways to uncover sensitive information.Security expert Javvad Malik who is behind security awareness at KnowBe4 has revealed the five types of posts we should all be wary of.Javvad told The Sun: "Any information publicly posted can be used by criminals.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter."Even seemingly trivial information can be put together to build a...
INTERNET
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
12K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy