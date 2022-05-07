ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

2024 athlete Preston Ries commits to Iowa

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
 3 days ago
James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Monticello (Iowa) athlete Preston Ries has committed to Iowa, announcing the news Saturday on social media.

Ries is unranked in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

The Industry Comparison Tool shows he is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $5.8k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The Hawkeyes now have four commits in their 2024 recruiting class, led by Winthrop (Iowa) East Buchanan four-star interior offensive lineman Cody Fox.

Comments / 0

