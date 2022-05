Javascript is required to view this map. The City released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Warner Park Community Recreation Center expansion project on May 5th. The focus of the RFP is to hire a multi-disciplinary consultant team to lead community engagement and the design of the building expansion. Engineering - Facilities Management prepared the RFP and worked closely with Parks and WPCRC staff in tailoring the consultant scope to meet the project’s unique needs. The consultant team’s scope of work includes community outreach, design development, public works bidding, and construction oversight. Posting the RFP is the first step in the expansion project, with design team proposals due on June 2nd.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO