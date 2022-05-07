ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

What each South Carolina assistant can bring to the staff

By Collyn Taylor about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNLes_0fWMxqRt00
Photo by Katie Dugan

South Carolina’s staff is assembled, and now it’s time to get to work building a roster and getting the players ready to go.

The Gamecocks have all three assistants in place with Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon following Lamont Paris to South Carolina. Tim Buckley also joins the Gamecocks by way of UNLV.

Bronson has been Paris’s right-hand man at Chattanooga and spent time coaching in the G-League, St. Louis and UNLV. He played at Wisconsin.

Shannon was a record-setting point guard at Florida and played for over a decade professionally. He’s coached at Canisius and Chattanooga before South Carolina.

Buckley was the associate head coach at Indiana under Tom Crean and most recently at UNLV. He was the head coach at Ball State but has also been an assistant at Wisconsin, Marquette and Iowa.

Here’s what each said they can bring to the staff.

Tanner Bronson, formerly of UTC

“Obviously I know coach Paris. I know what he’s looking for and how to interpret that…When I go out recruiting I think that’s a huge advantage. I know what we’re doing, I know what it looks like and I can recruit to that.

“I love the development piece. I like working with young people and being part of that. Any assistant coach you better be a good recruiter. But I think the development piece sometimes gets lost.

“I really enjoy those pieces as well. All those connections, then understanding what coach wants. I’ve been around him so long that I can ease some of the transition.”

Tim Buckley, formerly of UNLV

“From a basketball standpoint, the things I’ve been able to do is help guys with their shooting. If we put in the time and effort to do it, we can make them better shooters. There are different things that go into that. I think you can tweak a couple of things to make them better.

“They also have to take better shots. Sometimes shot selection is a big reason why someone’s percentage isn’t good. Then shot preparation getting ready to shoot are very important. I hope my experiences help in various areas whether it’s administratively being a former head coach. What’s important? What’s not important? Then in recruiting, gathering information on guys. I think intel is so important. I did that for two years in the NBA asking the right questions and getting the right information.

“You have to have the right guys. Most of the time at this level, anyone can evaluate them and say, ‘That guy is really good.’ But it’s a matter of finding out why they’re good and can they get better. Have they reached their ceiling? Then I’m a blender. I’m not trying to see what I get out of it or what it does for me. It’s about the University of South Carolina having success and Lamont Paris having success.

“Hopefully I can help Tanner and Eddie become head coaches from my experiences. They’re the next group of coaches who are going to be doing this, taking the reigns of college basketball. That’s exciting for me.”

Eddie Shannon, formerly of UTC

“I was a guard. I played at the highest level. I played overseas. Working with the guards and pouring in knowledge and mentoring guys. I think that’s something I add. From a recruiting aspect, I know the landscape and know the relationships I have and continue to build other relationships. I think we’ll be able to bring high-quality players in here.

“Obviously experience overall, playing and coaching. Being in these guys’ shoes once before. I know what they go through and how to handle certain things and foresee any issues or problems or concerns.

“I’m trying to catch those things before they arise then help these guys try and achieve some of these goals, dreams and aspirations they have. That’s what we’re here for.”

South Carolina Basketball: NewsRecruitingScheduleRosterStatsSECPolls

———-

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina marks Confederate Memorial Day on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will close state offices on Tuesday to mark Confederate Memorial Day. The observation of the holiday is every year on May 10. South Carolina is among a handful of states in the South with such an official holiday. State offices in Alabama and Mississippi closed down for their Confederate Memorial Days late last month.
POLITICS
On3.com

Former Michigan DB Sammy Faustin announces transfer destination

Michigan Wolverines football has lost nine transfers out of the program this offseason — one of them being defensive back Sammy Faustin, who has found a new home. He announced his commitment to UMass on his Twitter account. At UMass, Faustin will be reunited with former Michigan defensive coordinator...
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Elite 4-Star LB Tausili Akana Locks in USC Visit

Akana’s speed, athleticism and explosiveness jumps off the video screen when watching his Hudl Video. At 7v7 events he showcases impressive cover Skills and agility. Akana is one of the dudes who’ll be in the conversation for plenty of accolades come December. He's already committed to playing in the 2023 All-American Bowl.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Columbia, SC
College Basketball
Columbia, SC
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Look: Dabo Swinney Got Booed Hard On Saturday

Dabo Swinney reportedly took in an Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers game on Saturday afternoon. The Clemson Tigers head football coach got booed by the crowd. It's not too surprising, considering Swinney was in Georgia Bulldogs territory. Still, the crowd could've been kinder, considering he was wearing a Braves hat.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Buckley
Person
Eddie Shannon
On3.com

Kentucky lands commitment from Calipari legacy recruit Adou Thiero

Adou Thiero, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Leetsdale (Pa.) Quaker Valley has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. “I chose (Kentucky) because Coach Cal gets people to the league and I’ve known him for a while so I know he wants what’s best for me,” Thiero said to On3. “They also have a sports science center to help prevent injuries and I just think going there and trusting the process, I will be the best player I can be.”
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

USC adds another transfer portal commitment in Solomon Byrd

USC continued to add to its offseason transfer portal haul on Tuesday, picking up a commitment from former Wyoming defensive end Solomon Byrd. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end was a big-time pass rusher for the Cowboys during his time there. He recorded 10 sacks and 13 tackles for loss among 87 total stops in two full seasons. He was a 2018 recruit out of Palmdale (Calif.) Knight High School who signed with Wyoming over offers from Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and others. He reportedly became the first player in his high school’s history to play FBS football directly out of high school.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News19 WLTX

Candidates for South Carolina Governor

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Democratic and Republican primaries are just around the corner. Tuesday, June 14 will be when registered voters can cast their ballots for eight executive offices that are up for re-election in 2022: Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State Treasurer, Comptroller, Superintendent of Education and Agriculture commissioner.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carolina Basketball#Nba#Gamecocks#Unlv#The G League#Ball State#Utc
WTGS

1 week away: What you need to know ahead of South Carolina's first Buc-ee's opening

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over! The highly anticipated Buc-ee's will be opening its first shop in South Carolina in just one week. Buc-ee’s says they are known for having the world’s cleanest bathrooms, fresh food and 'friendliest beaver' at their travel centers, and will be opening their doors to the Palmetto State on May 16 at 6 a.m.
FLORENCE, SC
On3.com

Why commit Peyton Bowen believes Notre Dame has a ‘first-round draft pick at every position’ in the 2023 class

As it currently stands, any college football conversation about the 2023 recruiting class must include mention of Notre Dame. Head coach Marcus Freeman’s first recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the nation according to On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. In total, Notre Dame has 12 players committed: one five star, 10 four stars and one three star. The collective ranking of the entire class is 94.152, which would be Notre Dame’s highest-rated class since at least 2004.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Sports
Marquette University
On3.com

Timelines for 2023 Texas Longhorns recruiting targets

Things change in recruiting. Nothing binds recruits to a timeline, but Summer decisions will always be a thing as athletes both tire of the process, prepare for one last go-round in high school, and secure a spot in their preferred class. Here are the timelines of UT’s obvious targets as we currently know them to be.
AUSTIN, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy