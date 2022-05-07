What each South Carolina assistant can bring to the staff

Photo by Katie Dugan

South Carolina’s staff is assembled, and now it’s time to get to work building a roster and getting the players ready to go.

The Gamecocks have all three assistants in place with Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon following Lamont Paris to South Carolina. Tim Buckley also joins the Gamecocks by way of UNLV.

Bronson has been Paris’s right-hand man at Chattanooga and spent time coaching in the G-League, St. Louis and UNLV. He played at Wisconsin.

Shannon was a record-setting point guard at Florida and played for over a decade professionally. He’s coached at Canisius and Chattanooga before South Carolina.

Buckley was the associate head coach at Indiana under Tom Crean and most recently at UNLV. He was the head coach at Ball State but has also been an assistant at Wisconsin, Marquette and Iowa.

Here’s what each said they can bring to the staff.

Tanner Bronson, formerly of UTC

“Obviously I know coach Paris. I know what he’s looking for and how to interpret that…When I go out recruiting I think that’s a huge advantage. I know what we’re doing, I know what it looks like and I can recruit to that.

“I love the development piece. I like working with young people and being part of that. Any assistant coach you better be a good recruiter. But I think the development piece sometimes gets lost.

“I really enjoy those pieces as well. All those connections, then understanding what coach wants. I’ve been around him so long that I can ease some of the transition.”

Tim Buckley, formerly of UNLV

“From a basketball standpoint, the things I’ve been able to do is help guys with their shooting. If we put in the time and effort to do it, we can make them better shooters. There are different things that go into that. I think you can tweak a couple of things to make them better.

“They also have to take better shots. Sometimes shot selection is a big reason why someone’s percentage isn’t good. Then shot preparation getting ready to shoot are very important. I hope my experiences help in various areas whether it’s administratively being a former head coach. What’s important? What’s not important? Then in recruiting, gathering information on guys. I think intel is so important. I did that for two years in the NBA asking the right questions and getting the right information.

“You have to have the right guys. Most of the time at this level, anyone can evaluate them and say, ‘That guy is really good.’ But it’s a matter of finding out why they’re good and can they get better. Have they reached their ceiling? Then I’m a blender. I’m not trying to see what I get out of it or what it does for me. It’s about the University of South Carolina having success and Lamont Paris having success.

“Hopefully I can help Tanner and Eddie become head coaches from my experiences. They’re the next group of coaches who are going to be doing this, taking the reigns of college basketball. That’s exciting for me.”

Eddie Shannon, formerly of UTC

“I was a guard. I played at the highest level. I played overseas. Working with the guards and pouring in knowledge and mentoring guys. I think that’s something I add. From a recruiting aspect, I know the landscape and know the relationships I have and continue to build other relationships. I think we’ll be able to bring high-quality players in here.

“Obviously experience overall, playing and coaching. Being in these guys’ shoes once before. I know what they go through and how to handle certain things and foresee any issues or problems or concerns.

“I’m trying to catch those things before they arise then help these guys try and achieve some of these goals, dreams and aspirations they have. That’s what we’re here for.”

