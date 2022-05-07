Four-star OL Knijeah Harris is staying put in Florida, talks commitment to Gators

IMG Academy 2023 IOL Knijeah Harris (Chad Simmons/On3)

From Port St. Lucie to IMG Academy and now Gainesville, offensive lineman Knijeah Harris says he will be playing his college football at the University of Florida.

Harris, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class, just committed to Billy Napier’s program over a boatload of others. Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma and Texas A&M were the additional finalists for the 6-foot-3, 327-pound junior.

Gators Online recently predicted Harris as the next addition to UF’s 2023 class, which now features three prospects and could reel in a fourth this afternoon in Creed Whittemore.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Harris is the No. 26 interior offensive lineman. He is also the No. 385 prospect regardless of position and 72nd-ranked junior in the Sunshine State.

“It’s a lot of things. They are a top school in the country and I have a lot of trust in coach Napier, coach Stapleton and coach Sale. I feel like they had my best interest and are giving me a chance to contribute early but also be developed. It also has a family feel,” Harris told Gators Online when asked about his commitment to UF.

Since the beginning of this year, Harris has made his way to Florida three times. He visited campus a handful of times during the Dan Mullen era as well, so Gainesville is already somewhat considered a home away from home.

“To be completely honest, I wasn’t too high on Florida before the new staff. They were a school I visited a lot and the first to offer, so I had that to start off with,” Harris said.

“I’ve been there plenty of times, so I’ve become familiar with it. I just feel like it’s somewhere I can see myself. I want to be in a college town and that’s what it is. The Gators are the center of attention in Gainesville.”

Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton have options with Harris

When turning on Harris’ film, you will see a road grader who does a great job of pulling and operating in space. He is strong at the point of attack and has a reputation for driving defenders to the turf. There is always room for improvement with every prospect, but Harris is a punishing run blocker with positional versatility.

“For the most part, I’ve been playing guard for the past two years. That’s what they offered me for, but I’ve also been playing center in practice. In the spring, I moved to center full time, so they have been looking at me for center as well. They think I can play both and love that.

“I’m going to play wherever they need me. I feel like I’m able to do both, so I’m ready to help wherever.”

By attending multiple spring practices, Harris already has a good idea of what’s to come while under the guidance of Sale and Stapleton. Both coaches reach out to him several times a week, so that personal bond continues to strengthen as well.

“I love how they coach,” Harris said. “When I went to the practices in March, that was when I had the feeling after seeing the practice, seeing how both coaches are coaching. It’s equal and not like one overrules the other; it’s a team.

“One thing that one of the coaches told me is that it’s like yin and yang, like, the balance. One is a little more fiery and will be on you, while the other is more laid back and will talk to you on the side. That is something I really like, the balance.”

What about his relationship with head coach Billy Napier?

“Oh yeah, coach Napier for sure. From everyone I talk to, they have nothing but good things to say about him,” Harris said. “By looking him up on the internet and seeing how everybody believes in coach Napier, like, I can tell everyone has the same goal and everybody in that building trusts him. I believe that 100 percent and I trust him myself.”

UF’s Jamar Chaney played a major factor in Harris’ decision

“I’ll say one of the biggest influences on my decision was also coach Chaney. He is an analyst, but he plays a big role with a lot of guys’ recruitment. He was also the first person to offer me a scholarship,” Harris said.

“I knew him before I had any offers. He was going to be my high school coach, but then he went to Florida for the first time. We have been building a relationship for four years now. That’s probably one of the bigger things and who I talk to the most.”

The 2023 prospect is turning the page on recruiting

If all goes as planned, Harris will signing with the Gators in December and then enroll on campus just weeks later.

With today’s announcement, the offensive lineman’s commitment to UF is only verbal; however, he says it’s all Gators from here on out. He does not plan to take any additional visits.

As for his official visit to Florida, Harris has yet to lock in a date but plans to do so in the near future.

“I’m committing to the University of Florida, so that’s where I’m going to stay,” Harris said.

Stay tuned to Gators Online.