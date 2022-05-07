ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama, NFL star Marcell Dareus mounting comeback

 3 days ago
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Former Alabama star Marcell Dareus, a defensive lineman who spent nine seasons in the NFL previously, is attempting a comeback this year. According to Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, the 2011 first-round pick and two-time Pro Bowler will attend minicamp in June, via The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

After a successful college career, Dareus became the No. 3 overall pick in 2011 and joined the Buffalo Bills. After six and a half seasons, including an All-Pro honor in 2014, he moved to the Jacksonville Jaguars for an additional two and a half seasons.

Over his nine seasons, the 6-foot-3, 331-pound lineman tallied 365 tackles with 37.5 sacks and 15 pass deflections. He also added 50 tackles for loss and recorded a safety in 2018.

However, as Marcell Dareus attempts a comeback, he must step onto the field for the first time since 2019. NFL comebacks are not unprecedented, but remain very difficult as the out-of-practice veteran battled with rookies like former UConn star Travis Jones for a spot on the roster and playing time.

Ravens rookie recovering from injury

The journey for David Ojabo has featured many twists and turns, with the latest coming when he tore his Achilles during Michigan’s Pro Day after projecting as a first-round pick. But experts such as ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr did not think he would fall past the early second round in the days leading up to the draft.

After going in the second round, he spoke with reporters about what it meant to still hear his name called after the late setback.

“It means the world,” Ojabo told reporters in his first NFL media session. “That’s what I was working towards before the unfortunate injury. And to have my family and friends right beside me, it’s all part of the story. It’s like a dream.”

Despite the injury, he now arrives on a team which can afford to wait for his services thanks to a playoff-caliber unit returning and the addition of first round pick Kyle Hamilton in the draft as well. The Ravens have also dealt with multiple Achilles injuries successfully in the past, building confidence in a full return to form for Ojabo in the near future.

