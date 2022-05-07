Report: Remains of former NFL, Washington tight end’s girlfriend identified

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

The Remains of Taylor Pomanski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL and Washington tight end Kevin Ware, have been identified by authorities in Texas after a discovery on Dec. 10, 2021. The investigation into her disappearance and death remains open as they look for more information.

“The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close,” senior deputy Thomas Gilliland told NBC News.

Taylor Pomanski, 29, was last seen on April 25, 2021, at a party held at the house she shared with Kevin Ware. During a separate case involving drug and gun charges since that time, he was named as a possible suspect in the case by prosecutors, however he has not been charged or officially named by police.

Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose, said at the time that the former athlete had been cooperating with authorities.

“He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house. He’s let them in his home, and that’s really all we’re going to say about that,” DuBose said, via NBC News.

The remains were initially found by authorities while scouting for clues about her disappearance, according to a previous statement by the local sheriff’s office. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences then identified the victim after extensive testing.

More about Kevin Ware

Kevin Ware is a 41-year old San Diego native who played for the Washington Huskies before spending two seasons in the NFL. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins after going undrafted in 2003.

He has now spent the past 10 months in Montgomery County Jail, north of Houston, according to NBC News. He was being held without bail for violating the conditions of bond in the drug and gun charge from last year.

Ware was questioned in connection with his girlfriend’s disappearance in June, but again was never officially ruled a suspect.